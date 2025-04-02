VGK Broadcast
Front Office
Scripps Sports Play-by-Play: Dave Goucher – [email protected]
Scripps Sports Analyst: Shane Hnidy – [email protected]
VGK Insider: Gary Lawless – [email protected]
Scripps Sports Host: Daren Millard – [email protected]
Scripps Sports Host: Darren Eliot – [email protected]
Scripps Sports Rinkside Reporter: Ashali Vise – [email protected]
Fox Sports Las Vegas Radio Play-by-Play: Dan D’Uva – [email protected]
1460 Deportes (Spanish) Play-by-Play: Jesus Lopez – [email protected]
Owner
Bill Foley - Chairman, CEO &Governor
VGK Management
George McPhee - President of Hockey Operations, Alt. Governor
Kelly McCrimmon - General Manager
Vaughn Karpan - Asst. General Manager, Player Personnel
Andrew Lugerner - Asst. General Manager
Katy Boettinger - Dir. of Hockey Administration
Rick Braunstein - Dir. of Team Services
Tom Poraszka - Dir. of Hockey Operations
Dustin Walsh - Dir. of Hockey Analytics
Brandon Turer - Hockey Operations Assistant
Jake McKamey - Hockey Operations Assistant
VGK Staff
Bruce Cassidy - Head Coach
John Stevens - Assistant Coach
Dominique Ducharme - Assistant Coach
Joel Ward - Assistant Coach
Sean Burke - Dir. of Goaltending
Sean Ferrell - Skills Development Coach
Dave Rogowski - Video Coach
Tom Monahan - Head of Security
Scott Boggs - Head Equipment Manager
J.W. Aiken - Assistant Equipment Manager
Pat Maino - Assistant Equipment Manager
John Maino - Equipment Assistant
Steve McCauley - Dir. of Sports Performance & Medicine
Kyle Moore - Head Athletic Trainer
Mike Muir - Assistant Athletic Trainer
Raul Dorantes - Manual Therapist
Doug Davidson - Strength & Conditioning Coach
Aaron Heishman - Head of Sports Science & Conditioning
Jeff Conkle - Assoc. Dir. of Player Performance Development
Grayson Gavulic - Sports Performance Assistant
VGK Roster
2 – Zach Whitecloud
3 – Brayden McNabb
6 – Kaedan Korczak
7 – Alex Pietrangelo
9 – Jack Eichel
10 – Nicolas Roy
14 – Nicolas Hague
15 – Noah Hanifin
16 – Pavel Dorofeyev
17 – Ben Hutton
19 – Reilly Smith
20 – Brandon Saad
21 – Brett Howden
22 – Cole Schwindt
27 – Shea Theodore
33 – Adin Hill
35 – Ilysa Samsonov
40 – Akira Schmid
48 – Tomas Hertl
49 – Ivan Barbashev
55 – Keegan Kolesar
61 – Mark Stone
70 – Tanner Pearson
71 – William Karlsson
95 – Victor Olofsson
Vegas Golden Knights Beat Writers and Reporters
Mark Anderson
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chris Chapman
FOX SPORTS LV
Ryan Wallis
FOX SPORTS LV
Alex Eschelman
KTNV
Nick Walters
KTNV
Rochelle Richards
KTNV
Taylor Rocha
KTNV
Kevin Bolinger
KVVU
Vince Sapienza
KVVU
Adam Hill
LAS VEGAS REVIEW JOURNAL
Allen Leiker
LAS VEGAS REVIEW JOURNAL
Ben Gotz
LAS VEGAS REVIEW JOURNAL
Danny Webster
LAS VEGAS REVIEW JOURNAL
Ed Graney
LAS VEGAS REVIEW JOURNAL
Case Keefer
LAS VEGAS SUN
Paul Delos Santos
Ken Boehlke
SINBIN.VEGAS
Jesse Granger
THE ATHLETIC
Willie Ramirez
THE HOCKEY NEWS
Steve Carp
THE SPORTING TRIBUNE