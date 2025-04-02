Front Office

VGK Broadcast

Scripps Sports Play-by-Play: Dave Goucher – [email protected]

Scripps Sports Analyst: Shane Hnidy – [email protected]

VGK Insider: Gary Lawless – [email protected]

Scripps Sports Host: Daren Millard – [email protected]

Scripps Sports Host: Darren Eliot – [email protected]

Scripps Sports Rinkside Reporter: Ashali Vise – [email protected]

Fox Sports Las Vegas Radio Play-by-Play: Dan D’Uva – [email protected]

1460 Deportes (Spanish) Play-by-Play: Jesus Lopez – [email protected]

Owner

Bill Foley - Chairman, CEO &Governor

VGK Management

George McPhee - President of Hockey Operations, Alt. Governor

Kelly McCrimmon - General Manager

Vaughn Karpan - Asst. General Manager, Player Personnel

Andrew Lugerner - Asst. General Manager

Katy Boettinger - Dir. of Hockey Administration

Rick Braunstein - Dir. of Team Services

Tom Poraszka - Dir. of Hockey Operations

Dustin Walsh - Dir. of Hockey Analytics

Brandon Turer - Hockey Operations Assistant

Jake McKamey - Hockey Operations Assistant

VGK Staff

Bruce Cassidy - Head Coach

John Stevens - Assistant Coach

Dominique Ducharme - Assistant Coach

Joel Ward - Assistant Coach

Sean Burke - Dir. of Goaltending

Sean Ferrell - Skills Development Coach

Dave Rogowski - Video Coach

Tom Monahan - Head of Security

Scott Boggs - Head Equipment Manager

J.W. Aiken - Assistant Equipment Manager

Pat Maino - Assistant Equipment Manager

John Maino - Equipment Assistant

Steve McCauley - Dir. of Sports Performance & Medicine

Kyle Moore - Head Athletic Trainer

Mike Muir - Assistant Athletic Trainer

Raul Dorantes - Manual Therapist

Doug Davidson - Strength & Conditioning Coach

Aaron Heishman - Head of Sports Science & Conditioning

Jeff Conkle - Assoc. Dir. of Player Performance Development

Grayson Gavulic - Sports Performance Assistant

VGK Roster

2 – Zach Whitecloud

3 – Brayden McNabb

6 – Kaedan Korczak

7 – Alex Pietrangelo

9 – Jack Eichel

10 – Nicolas Roy

14 – Nicolas Hague

15 – Noah Hanifin

16 – Pavel Dorofeyev

17 – Ben Hutton

19 – Reilly Smith

20 – Brandon Saad

21 – Brett Howden

22 – Cole Schwindt

27 – Shea Theodore

33 – Adin Hill

35 – Ilysa Samsonov

40 – Akira Schmid

48 – Tomas Hertl

49 – Ivan Barbashev

55 – Keegan Kolesar

61 – Mark Stone

70 – Tanner Pearson

71 – William Karlsson

95 – Victor Olofsson

Vegas Golden Knights Beat Writers and Reporters

Mark Anderson

ASSOCIATED PRESS

[email protected]

Chris Chapman

FOX SPORTS LV

[email protected]

Ryan Wallis

FOX SPORTS LV

[email protected]

Alex Eschelman

KTNV

[email protected]

Nick Walters

KTNV

[email protected]

Rochelle Richards

KTNV

[email protected]

Taylor Rocha

KTNV

[email protected]

Kevin Bolinger

KVVU

[email protected]

Vince Sapienza

KVVU

[email protected]

Adam Hill

LAS VEGAS REVIEW JOURNAL

[email protected]

Allen Leiker

LAS VEGAS REVIEW JOURNAL

[email protected]

Ben Gotz

LAS VEGAS REVIEW JOURNAL

[email protected]

Danny Webster

LAS VEGAS REVIEW JOURNAL

[email protected]

Ed Graney

LAS VEGAS REVIEW JOURNAL

[email protected]

Case Keefer

LAS VEGAS SUN

[email protected]

Paul Delos Santos

NHL.COM

[email protected]

Ken Boehlke

SINBIN.VEGAS

[email protected]

Jesse Granger

THE ATHLETIC

[email protected]

Willie Ramirez

THE HOCKEY NEWS

[email protected]

Steve Carp

THE SPORTING TRIBUNE

[email protected]

