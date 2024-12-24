Hill's 31 Saves Leads Vegas Past Anaheim, 3-1

The Vegas Golden Knights (24-8-3) wrapped up their homestand sweep with a 3-1 win over Anaheim Ducks (13-5-5) on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

With 45 seconds to go in the first, Keegan Kolesar passed to a wide-open Tanner Pearson for a shorthanded goal to give Vegas a 1-0 lead. Early in the third, Mason McTavish tied it for Anaheim. Tomas Hertl put the Golden Knights back on top with his 10th goal of the season midway through the period. Kolesar sealed the win with a late goal, securing a 3-1 victory for Vegas. Adin Hill stopped 31 shots to collect his 50th win as a Golden Knight.

TOP PERFORMER

Tanner Pearson: Pearson scored his sixth goal of the season in the win.

Keegan Kolesar: Kolesar notched two points (1G, 1A) in the victory and has recorded back-to-back multi-point games for the first time in his career.

Shea Theodore: Theodore tallied an assist in the victory and has four points (1G, 3A) in his last five games.

Tomas Hertl: Hertl netted two points (1G,1A) including the game-winning goal. Hertl has totaled 34 points (11G, 23A) in 46 games against Anaheim – two points shy of matching his most against an opponent (36 vs. ARI & VAN).

Adin Hill: Hill stopped 31-of-32 shots in the win.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Vegas is 8-1-0 in December, leading the NHL with best overall record in the month.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy became the winningest coach in franchise history with his 119th win with Vegas.

Adin Hill became the third goalie in VGK history to hit 50 wins (84 GP).

ATTENDANCE: 18,009

LOOKING AHEAD

*The Golden Knights will enjoy the holiday break before taking on the San Jose Sharks on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at SAP center. Watch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.