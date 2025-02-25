Golden Knights Stumble in 5-2 Loss to Kings

Golden Knights allow four goals in third period for the first time this season

GettyImages-2201257660
By Lexi Flom

The Vegas Golden Knights (34-18-6) fell to the Los Angeles Kings (31-17-7), 5-2, on Monday night at Crypto.com Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
The Kings got on the board first with a power-play goal by Trevor Moore 10:30 into the first period. Brayden McNabb potted a game-tying goal midway through the second frame. Kaedan Korczak tallied an assist on the goal, recording back-to-back games with a point. Mark Stone found the back of the net six minutes later to give Vegas its first lead of the game. Moore, Warren Foegele, Joel Edmundson, and Kevin Fiala all scored in the final period for Los Angeles Kings to grab the 5-2 victory.

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights return home for a five-game homestand, starting with a matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Catch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.

Related Content

VGK@LAK: Stone scores goal against Darcy Kuemper

VGK@LAK: McNabb scores goal against Darcy Kuemper

News Feed

Lawless: Golden Knights Dialed In for Home Stretch

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 24, 2025

Saad Scores in Fortress Debut as Vegas Defeats Vancouver, 3-1

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 22, 2025

Lawless: A Round of Applause for the 4Nations Face-Off 

BLOG: VGK at the 4Nations Face-Off | Feb. 20, 2025

Drop The Darn Puck Already: Lawless on 4Nations Championship Eve

Lawless: Sparks Will Fly in Canada-USA Rematch

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transaction

Lawless: USA-Canada Finale has 'Godfather II' Undertones

BLOG: VGK at the 4Nations Face-Off | Feb. 17, 2025

Lawless: Canada Controls Own Destiny, Americans Await Final Foe

Lawless: Stingy Team USA Clinches Berth in 4Nations Finale

BLOG: VGK at the 4Nations Face-Off | Feb. 15, 2025

Lawless: May the Best Team Win on Saturday Night

BLOG: VGK at the 4Nations Face-Off | Feb. 13, 2025

Lawless on 4Nations: One-and-Done? Sure. Fun? Absolutely. 

BLOG: VGK at the 4Nations Face-Off | Feb. 12, 2025