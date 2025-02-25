Golden Knights Stumble in 5-2 Loss to Kings

The Vegas Golden Knights (34-18-6) fell to the Los Angeles Kings (31-17-7), 5-2, on Monday night at Crypto.com Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Kings got on the board first with a power-play goal by Trevor Moore 10:30 into the first period. Brayden McNabb potted a game-tying goal midway through the second frame. Kaedan Korczak tallied an assist on the goal, recording back-to-back games with a point. Mark Stone found the back of the net six minutes later to give Vegas its first lead of the game. Moore, Warren Foegele, Joel Edmundson, and Kevin Fiala all scored in the final period for Los Angeles Kings to grab the 5-2 victory.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights return home for a five-game homestand, starting with a matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Catch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.