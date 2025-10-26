Golden Knights Shut Out by Panthers, 3-0

The Vegas Golden Knights (5-1-2) took their first regulation loss of the season as they fell, 3-0, to the Florida Panthers on Saturday night at Amerant Bank Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Florida got on the board with three minutes left in the first period as Sam Reinhart scored a breakaway-goal for the 1-0 lead. After a scoreless middle frame, Cole Schwindt extended the Panthers’ lead early in the third. Seven minutes later, A.J. Greer found the net to seal Florida’s 3-0 win and give Vegas their first regulation loss of the season.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Vegas Golden Knights stay in Florida for the second leg of a back-to-back, as they travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Lightning on Sunday at 2 p.m. PT at Benchmark International Arena. Watch the game on The Spot-Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.