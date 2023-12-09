Golden Knights Rout Stars, 6-1

The Vegas Golden Knights (17-5-5) took down the Dallas Stars (15-8-3), 6-1, to complete the 3-0-0 season series sweep at American Airlines Center on Saturday evening.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Chandler Stephenson found the back of the net first as he converted on a rebound from the right post 2:24 into the first period. The Golden Knights made it 2-0 less than four minutes later as a drop pass from William Carrier found Zach Whitecloud as he beat Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger. Evgenii Dadonov got one back for Dallas at 10:07 of the first frame to halve the lead. Late in the period, Mark Stone scored on his own rebound to rebuild the two-goal lead heading into the intermission.

A forced turnover at the blueline by Stone found Nicolas Roy at the right circle where he ripped one past the netminder top-shelf, glove-side at 15:01 of the second. Another tally by the Golden Knights came on a backhand, no-look pass from William Karlsson to Pavel Dorofeyev who was waiting at the post to slide one past Oettinger at 2:11 of the third to make it 5-1. Paul Cotter scored the game's final goal at 9:15 of the third as the Golden Knights earned the 6-1 win.

TOP PERFORMERS

Zach Whitecloud: With his goal and assist in the first period, Whitecloud has three points in the last two games.

Mark Stone: Stone tallied a goal and an assist on the way to a Golden Knights victory.

\Paul Cotter: \Cotter potted a goal and an assist in the third period to improve upon the Vegas lead.

Logan Thompson: Thompson stopped 19 of 20 shots for the 39th win of his career.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Zach Whitecloud is only the third player to play his first 200 career games with the Golden Knights, joining Keegan Kolesar (Oct. 17, 2023) and Nic Hague (Feb. 25, 2023). He scored in his second straight game after recording his first goal of the season on Wednesday. He also secured his fifth career multi-point game and first since April, 29, 2022.

Jack Eichel extended his point streak to six games (4G, 7A) with his assist in the first period. This is his longest point streak since the end of last regular season (9GP, 12PTS).

With his win today, Logan Thompson is tied for seond in wins in Golden Knights franchise history with 39.

With six goals versus the Stars, the Vegas Golden Knights are now third in the league in goal count this season with 93, behind only Vancouver (103) and Detroit (96).

The Golden Knights are 9-0-1 all-time on the Dads Trip.

BECAUSE VGK WON...

When the Golden Knights win, you win! Get 31% off menu priced pizzas at Pizza Hut the day after every win using code VGKWINS on PizzaHut.com.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights return home for the second of a back-to-back against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.