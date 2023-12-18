Golden Knights Power Past Senators with 6-3 Victory

Six different skaters found the back of the net for the Vegas Golden Knights (21-6-5) as they defeated the Ottawa Senators (11-14-0), 6-3, on Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Jack Eichel got the scoring started early as he found the back of the net at 1:37 of the opening period. Josh Norris and Ridley Greig scored goals 4:30 apart to give the Senators a 2-1 advantage, but Jonathan Marchessault's tally at 13:32 tied the game at 2-2. Vegas took over in the second period as Nicolas Roy rebuilt the lead with a power-play goal midway through the frame. Chandler Stephenson converted on a slick pass from Mark Stone for a shorthanded tally to give the Golden Knights a 4-2 edge. In the final minute of the period, Ivan Barbashev banged home a rebound to send Vegas into the intermission with a 5-2 lead. William Karlsson added to the lead early in the third and, despite a late goal from Brady Tkachuk, the Golden Knights skated away with a 6-3 win.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jack Eichel: Eichel posted a goal and an assist in the win. His goal was his 14th of the season.

\Mark Stone: \Stone racked up three assists in the win.

\Chandler Stephenson: \Stephenson had a two-point night with a goal and an assist.

\Ivan Barbashev: \Barbashev put up two points (1G, 1A) in the win.

\Ben Hutton: \Hutton recorded a pair of assists in the victory.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Eichel's goal extended his point streak to 10 games to set a new franchise record for the Golden Knights. He has 15 points (6G, 9A) in the last 10 outings.

Barbashev scored a goal for the third consecutive game.

Mark Stone recorded his franchise-leading eighth three-assist game with the Golden Knights.

BECAUSE VGK WON...

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights hit the road for a three-game trip before the holiday break that begins against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuedsay night at PNC Arena. Catch the game on Vegas 34, KnightTime+ and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.