Golden Knights Open Homestand With a 4-1 Victory Over Panthers

Vegas picks up first win in the first game of a three-game homestand

GettyImages-2196121383
By Lexi Flom

The Vegas Golden Knights (31-15-4) picked up their 19th home-ice win with a 4-1 victory over the Florida Panthers (29-19-3) on Sunday evening at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
Brayden McNabb’s third goal of the year gave Vegas an early 1-0 lead 5:26 into the first period. Tanner Pearson found the back of the net from the face-off dot to extend the lead to two 5:40 in the second period. Nicolas Roy and Keegan Kolesar each picked up their second points of the night on the goal. Florida notched its first goal of the night with Anton Lundell scoring early in the third period. Jack Eichel responded with a breakaway goal midway through the final frame to give the Golden Knights a two-goal lead. Tomas Hertl potted the empty-net goal to seal the 4-1 win for Vegas. Adin Hill remained strong in net, turning aside 31 of 32 shots.

ATTENDANCE: 17,716

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights continue their three-game homestand as they take on the Dallas Stars for the final time this season on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Watch the game on ESPN+ and Hulu or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.

Related Content

FLA@VGK: Eichel scores goal against Spencer Knight

FLA@VGK: Pearson scores goal against Spencer Knight

FLA@VGK: Hill with a great save against Sam Reinhart

FLA@VGK: McNabb scores goal against Spencer Knight

News Feed

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 26, 2025

Comeback Bid Falls Short as Vegas Loses in Dallas, 4-3

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 24, 2025

Golden Knights Break Losing Streak With 4-2 Win Over Blues

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 23, 2025

Vegas Battles Back but Falls, 5-4, in Shootout to Blues

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 20, 2025

Hertl Scores Twice in 5-3 Loss to Blackhawks

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 18, 2025

Golden Knights Drop Second Straight in 3-2 Loss to Carolina

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 17, 2025

Connelly: Mentality of Constant Growth And Hard Work

Dorofeyev Records First Career Hat Trick in 5-3 Loss to Nashville Predators

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 14, 2025

Dorofeyev Drives Vegas to 4-1 Win Over Minnesota

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 12, 2025

Golden Knights Fall Short in 2-1 Loss to Rangers

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 11, 2025