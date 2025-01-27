Golden Knights Open Homestand With a 4-1 Victory Over Panthers

The Vegas Golden Knights (31-15-4) picked up their 19th home-ice win with a 4-1 victory over the Florida Panthers (29-19-3) on Sunday evening at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Brayden McNabb’s third goal of the year gave Vegas an early 1-0 lead 5:26 into the first period. Tanner Pearson found the back of the net from the face-off dot to extend the lead to two 5:40 in the second period. Nicolas Roy and Keegan Kolesar each picked up their second points of the night on the goal. Florida notched its first goal of the night with Anton Lundell scoring early in the third period. Jack Eichel responded with a breakaway goal midway through the final frame to give the Golden Knights a two-goal lead. Tomas Hertl potted the empty-net goal to seal the 4-1 win for Vegas. Adin Hill remained strong in net, turning aside 31 of 32 shots.

ATTENDANCE: 17,716

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights continue their three-game homestand as they take on the Dallas Stars for the final time this season on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Watch the game on ESPN+ and Hulu or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.