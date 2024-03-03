Golden Knights Handed 7-2 Loss by Sabres

Vegas heads to Columbus to end lengthy trip

_Pizza-Hut-Game-Recap-Recovered-Recovered
By Gordon Weigers
@GoldenKnights VegasGoldenKnights.com

The Vegas Golden Knights (33-21-7) were topped by the Buffalo Sabres (29-28-4), 7-2, on Saturday night at Keybank Center. 

HOW IT WENT DOWN
The Sabres jumped out to a 1-0 lead as Jeff Skinner scored less than two minutes into the game. Buffalo added to its lead with a shorthanded goal early in the second, but quick strikes from Brendan Brisson and William Karlsson brought the Golden Knights back to even. Late in the middle frame, Zemgus Girgensons rebuilt the Buffalo lead to send the home team into the break with a 3-2 lead. The Sabres scored four times in the third period to skate away with the 7-2 victory.

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights will close their five-game road trip as they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday at 4 p.m. PT at Nationwide Arena. Catch the action on Vegas 34, KnightTime+ and on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.

News Feed

Morning Skate Report: March 2, 2024

Golden Knights Come Up Short in 5-4 Loss to Bruins

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 29, 2024

Vegas Secures 300th Franchise Win with 6-2 Defeat of Toronto

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 27, 2024

VIP Tickets Still Available for Golden Knight Gala on March 10

West Point Connections: Golden Knights Reflect on Trip to Military Academy

Golden Knights Fall to Senators, 4-3, in Shootout

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 24, 2024

Vegas Drops Matchup to Toronto, 7-3

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 22, 2024

Golden Knights Defeated by Predators, 5-3

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 20, 2024

Morelli, Thompson Help Golden Knights Power Past Sharks in 4-0 Victory

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 19, 2024

Kolesar, Ward Grow the Game with Ball Hockey Clinic for Black History Month

Vegas Falls to Carolina, 3-1

Morning Skate Report: Feb. 17, 2024