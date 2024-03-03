Golden Knights Handed 7-2 Loss by Sabres

The Vegas Golden Knights (33-21-7) were topped by the Buffalo Sabres (29-28-4), 7-2, on Saturday night at Keybank Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Sabres jumped out to a 1-0 lead as Jeff Skinner scored less than two minutes into the game. Buffalo added to its lead with a shorthanded goal early in the second, but quick strikes from Brendan Brisson and William Karlsson brought the Golden Knights back to even. Late in the middle frame, Zemgus Girgensons rebuilt the Buffalo lead to send the home team into the break with a 3-2 lead. The Sabres scored four times in the third period to skate away with the 7-2 victory.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights will close their five-game road trip as they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday at 4 p.m. PT at Nationwide Arena. Catch the action on Vegas 34, KnightTime+ and on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.