Golden Knights Fall to Florida, 4-3, in Overtime

The Vegas Golden Knights dropped their third and final game of the road trip in overtime, 4-3, to the Florida Panthers on Saturday night at Amerant Bank Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Vegas started the scoring late in the first period with a goal from Tanner Pearson as he converted on a Panther turnover for his first goal as a Golden Knight. Sam Reinhart tied the game 1:09 into the second, but Keegan Kolesar deflected a shot from Pearson to record his first goal of the season with 5:45 remaining in the frame. A power-play goal from Sam Bennett tied the game with 40 seconds left in the second period. The Golden Knights took the lead for the third time with a goal from Brett Howden at 12:30 of the third, but Eetu Luostarinen tied the game with 7:17 to play. The Panthers took the 4-3 win with a goal from Gustav Forsling with 16 seconds left in overtime.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights head back home to face the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at 8 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Fans can purchase tickets to all home games here. Watch the game on ESPN, ESPN+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.