Golden Knights Fall to Florida, 4-3, in Overtime

Vegas secures one point in OT loss to Panthers

__Recap101924
By Camryn DiCostanzo

The Vegas Golden Knights dropped their third and final game of the road trip in overtime, 4-3, to the Florida Panthers on Saturday night at Amerant Bank Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
Vegas started the scoring late in the first period with a goal from Tanner Pearson as he converted on a Panther turnover for his first goal as a Golden Knight. Sam Reinhart tied the game 1:09 into the second, but Keegan Kolesar deflected a shot from Pearson to record his first goal of the season with 5:45 remaining in the frame. A power-play goal from Sam Bennett tied the game with 40 seconds left in the second period. The Golden Knights took the lead for the third time with a goal from Brett Howden at 12:30 of the third, but Eetu Luostarinen tied the game with 7:17 to play. The Panthers took the 4-3 win with a goal from Gustav Forsling with 16 seconds left in overtime.

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights head back home to face the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday at 8 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Fans can purchase tickets to all home games here. Watch the game on ESPN, ESPN+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.

Related Content

VGK@FLA: Pearson scores goal against Sergei Bobrovsky

VGK@FLA: Kolesar scores goal against Sergei Bobrovsky

VGK@FLA: Howden scores goal against Sergei Bobrovsky

News Feed

Morning Skate Report: Oct. 19, 2024

Lightning Strike Late to Defeat Golden Knights, 4-3

Morning Skate Report: Oct 17. 2024

Existential VGK with Keegan Kolesar

Golden Knights Open Road Trip with 4-2 Loss in Washington

Morning Skate Report: Oct. 15, 2024

From the Plane: Golden Knights Embark on First Trip of 2024-25

Jack Eichel Named NHL 'Third Star' of the Week

Golden Knights Close Season-Opening Homestand with 3-1 Win vs. Anaheim 

Morning Skate Report: Oct. 13, 2024

Roy Scores in His 300th NHL Game to Give Vegas 4-3 Win vs. Blues

Morning Skate Report: Oct. 11, 2024

The Power of A Question: How Ashali Vise Worked Her Way to VGK Rinkside Position

Barbashev's Four-Point Game Leads Golden Knights to 8-4 Win on Opening Knight

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Opening Knight Roster

Existential VGK with Mark Stone

Morning Skate Report: Oct. 9, 2024

Lawless: Time for New Knights to Shine