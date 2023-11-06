News Feed

Golden Knights Fall to Ducks, 4-2, in First Regulation Loss of the Season

Golden Knights look ahead to Los Angeles on Wednesday

By Brynn Smith

The Vegas Golden Knights (11-1-1) were handed their first regulation loss of the season by the Anaheim Ducks (7-4-0) in a 4-2 contest on Sunday evening at Honda Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
Vegas' Ivan Barbashev tallied the game's first goal at 8:51 of the first period on a tip-in at the left post off a Jack Eichel feed. Eichel followed that up with a goal at 13:43 of the middle frame, streaking in from the neutral zone to rip a shot upstairs, shortside over the shoulder of Ducks goaltender John Gibson. The first-line center scored his third goal in two nights. Anaheim cut the lead in half at 1:37 of the third on a power-play goal from Adam Henrique. A defensive zone turnover led to Sam Carrick scoring another Ducks goal just over nine minutes later to tie the game at two. Mason McTavish potted the go-ahead goal at 16:20 of the third to take the 3-2 lead. Carrick scored the empty-net goal at 18:51 of the final frame to complete the comeback.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT
The Golden Knights scored 11 straight goals dating back to their fourth tally against Winnipeg on Nov. 2. It marks the second such streak to reach a double-digit total in franchise history following a four game span from Nov. 21-27, 2018 (12).

Jack Eichel has posted 47G, 58A--105 points in 114 games with Vegas since his debut on Feb. 16, 2022. His owns the most points and fourth-most assists among Golden Knights players through that span.

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights return home to Vegas on Wednesday to face the Los Angeles Kings at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Tune in on TNT or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.