Golden Knights Fall to Calgary Flames, 3-1

The Vegas Golden Knights (24-14-5) were defeated by the Calgary Flames (20-18-5), 3-1, on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Calgary jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first with help from Blake Coleman and Nazem Kadri. With 2:51 left in the second, Flames’ captain Mikael Backlund potted another goal, giving Calgary a 3-0 advantage. Chandler Stephenson cut the lead in the third period with his seventh goal of the season, but the Golden Knights came up short in the 3-1 loss despite putting up 32 shots.

ATTENDANCE: 17,858

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights continue their homestand on Monday at 3 p.m. PT against the Nashville Predators. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.