Golden Knights Fall Short in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Stars

The Vegas Golden Knights (31-15-5) fell to the Dallas Stars (32-17-3), 4-3, in overtime on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Jack Eichel got the scoring for Vegas started when he buried a cross-crease pass from Ivan Barbashev to make it 1-0 Golden Knights at 1:54 in the first period. The Stars tied the game at 3:41 with a goal from Mavrik Bourque, but Tomas Hertl tapped in a shot off a strong play by Nicolas Hague to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead and extend his point streak to 10 games. The Golden Knights kicked off the second period on a 5-on-3 power play and took the 3-1 lead with a goal from Pavel Dorofeyev at 3:57, but the Stars cut the lead to 3-2 with a goal from Wyatt Johnston at 5:04. Johnston scored his second of the night for Dallas at 11:57 in the final period to tie the game at 3-3 and send it into overtime. Johnston tapped in his third goal of the night 20 seconds into overtime to win it for the Stars, 4-3.

ATTENDANCE: 17,811

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights close out their three-game homestand with their first matchup of the 2024-25 season against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Watch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.