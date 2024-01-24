Golden Knights Edge Islanders in 3-2 Win

The Vegas Golden Knights (28-14-6) completed the season series sweep against the New York Islanders (20-16-11) with a 3-2 victory on Tuesday night at UBS Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Golden Knights opened the scoring on a forced turnover in the offensive zone, a shot from the top of the right dot, and an Ivan Barabshev deflection past the left arm of Islander's goaltender Ilya Sorokin 11:52 into the opening frame. Brock Nelson got the Islanders on the board in the second period to pull even at 1-1. Sheldon Rempal scored his first NHL goal on the power play to regain the lead for Golden Knights beating Sorokin blocker side on the rush at 7:18 of the second. Nicolas Roy recorded another goal for Vegas less than two minutes later as he drove to the net and managed to tap in a rebound past the goaltender for the 3-1 lead. Jean-Gabriel Pageau brought the Islanders back within one as he scored shorthanded halfway through the third period for the 3-2 final.

TOP PERFORMERS

Ivan Barbashev: Barbashev tallied a goal and an assist in the win over New York.

Nicolas Roy: Roy also posted a goal and an assist in the Vegas victory.

Alex Pietrangelo: Pietrangelo recorded two helpers in Tuesday's matchup.

Adin Hill: Hill saved 41 of 43 shots to backstop the Golden Knights to victory in his first game since Dec. 17, 2023.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Ivan Barbashev extended his point streak (3G, 3A) to four games with a goal in the first period.

Sheldon Rempal became the fourth Golden Knight to score his first career NHL goal this season.

Hill stopped 41 shots on net to tie his season high. He last stopped 41 shot attempts against the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 4, 2023.

BECAUSE VGK WON...

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights continue their road trip against the New York Rangers on Friday at 4 p.m. PT at Madison Square Garden. Tune in on ESPN or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.