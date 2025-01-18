Golden Knights Drop Second Straight in 3-2 Loss to Carolina

The Vegas Golden Knights (29-12-3) were defeated by the Carolina Hurricanes (26-16-3), 3-2, on Friday night at Lenovo Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

After a scoreless first, Vegas took the 1-0 lead with a backhand shot from Tomas Hertl at 4:22, but Carolina tied the game with a goal from Seth Jarvis with 8:03 remaining in the second. The Golden Knights and the Hurricanes entered the third period tied 1-1, but Carolina took a 2-1 lead with a goal from Jackson Blake early in the frame. Jarvis scored his second of the night to make it 3-1, but Vegas cut the Carolina lead to one with a power-play goal from Shea Theodore at 9:52. Despite a 25-save effort from Adin Hill, the Golden Knights lost by a goal.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Vegas Golden Knights complete the back-to-back with a matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Saturday at 5 p.m. PT. Watch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.