Golden Knights Drop Road Game to Canucks, 4-3

Tomas Hertl tallies first point as a Vegas Golden Knight

Canucks recap
By Brynn Smith

The Vegas Golden Knights (42-27-8) fell to the Vancouver Canucks (48-22-8) in a 4-3 contest on Monday night at Rogers Arena, splitting the season series 2-2-0.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
The Golden Knights struck first as Jack Eichel ripped a power-play goal glove-side past Canucks goaltender Arturs Silovs 1:51 into the opening frame. Eichel grabbed the 2-0 lead 6:12 later on a cross-ice pass that found him waiting at the left post, before burying it in the twine. Vancouver earned two man-advantage tallies in order to tie the game to finish out a goal-heavy first period. Noah Hanifin netted his own power-play goal at 9:33 of the second walking in from the point and beating Silovs blocker-side for the 3-2 tally. The Canucks made it a tie game once again at 13:10, before they earned their first lead of the night with 1:29 left in the middle frame. A scoreless third period saw the Canucks skate away with the 4-3 victory.

LOOKING AHEAD
The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Edmonton Oilers in their final road game of the regular season on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. PT at Rogers Place. Catch the action on TNT or listen on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.

