Golden Knights Drop OT Contest to Blues, 2-1

The Vegas Golden Knights (16-5-5) fell to the St. Louis Blues (13-10-1) in overtime, 2-1, at T-Mobile Arena on Monday night.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The St. Louis Blues got on the board with 20 seconds left in the first period as a jumping Alexey Toropchenko deflected a shot past Vegas netminder Logan Thompson. Ripping a wrister from the left dot, Jack Eichel tied the game at 12:58 of the third period on the power play after drawing a tripping penalty. The clubs went to overtime even at one. 38 seconds into the extra frame, Pavel Buchnevich ended the game and secured the 2-1 win for St. Louis.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Vegas Golden Knights head to St. Louis for the second half of the home and away to face the Blues on Wednesday at 6 p.m. PT at Enterprise Center. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+ or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.