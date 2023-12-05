Golden Knights Drop OT Contest to Blues, 2-1

Golden Knights look ahead to road matchup in St. Louis

Blues recap
By Brynn Smith

The Vegas Golden Knights (16-5-5) fell to the St. Louis Blues (13-10-1) in overtime, 2-1, at T-Mobile Arena on Monday night.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
The St. Louis Blues got on the board with 20 seconds left in the first period as a jumping Alexey Toropchenko deflected a shot past Vegas netminder Logan Thompson. Ripping a wrister from the left dot, Jack Eichel tied the game at 12:58 of the third period on the power play after drawing a tripping penalty. The clubs went to overtime even at one. 38 seconds into the extra frame, Pavel Buchnevich ended the game and secured the 2-1 win for St. Louis.

LOOKING AHEAD
The Vegas Golden Knights head to St. Louis for the second half of the home and away to face the Blues on Wednesday at 6 p.m. PT at Enterprise Center. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+ or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.

