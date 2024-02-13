Golden Knights Drop Home Contest to Wild, 5-3

The Vegas Golden Knights (31-16-6) were defeated by the Minnesota Wild (24-23-5), 5-3, on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Jonathan Marchessault got things started just 22 seconds into the first period, putting Vegas up 1-0, but Mats Zuccarello responded on the power play at 10:48 in the period, tying the game at 1-1. Three minutes later, Minnesota pulled ahead, 2-1, with a goal from Joel Eriksson Ek. Michael Amadio scored a power-play goal to make it 2-2 with less than three minutes remaining in the period to send the teams into the second period level at 2-2. After a scoreless second, Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy both scored 1:01 apart to give the Wild a 4-2 lead. Halfway through the third, Mark Stone made it a one-goal game when he ripped a shot past Filip Gustavsson, but Eriksson Ek potted an empty-net goal to seal Minnesota's 5-3 win.

ATTENDANCE: 18,207

LOOKING AHEAD

The Vegas Golden Knights continue their short homestand when they host the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.