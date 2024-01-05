Golden Knights Drop 4-1 Contest to Panthers

Golden Knights look ahead to Islanders on Saturday

_Pizza-Hut-Game-Recap-Recovered
By Brynn Smith

The Vegas Golden Knights (22-12-5) lost to the Florida Panthers (24-12-5), 4-1, on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. 

HOW IT WENT DOWN
The Golden Knights talllied the first goal of the game 3:59 into the first period as a rebound off of Florida goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky found Pavel Dorofeyev's stick and the back of a wide-open net. The Panthers pulled even on a Sam Bennett power-play tally at 14:15 of the first. Matthew Tkachuk scored a power-play goal on a deflection at 6:15 of the middle frame, before Carter Verhaeghe netted the Panthers' third goal 12 minutes later. A shot from the slot netted by Sam Reinhart at 5:23 of the third secured the 4-1 final and the two points for the Panthers.

ATTENDANCE: 18,044

LOOKING AHEAD
The Vegas Golden Knights continue their homestand against the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.

News Feed

Vegas Golden Knights Forward Jack Eichel Named to 2024 NHL All Star Weekend

Vegas Golden Knights Forward Jack Eichel Named to 2024 NHL All Star Weekend
All Three VGK Prospects to Play in Medal Games at 2024 World Junior Championship

All Three VGK Prospects to Play in Medal Games at 2024 World Junior Championship
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans For Three First Responders Theme Knights

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans For Three First Responders Theme Knights
Morning Skate Report: Jan. 4, 2024

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 4, 2024
Golden Knights Fall to Kraken, 3-0, at 2024 Winter Classic

Golden Knights Fall to Kraken, 3-0, at 2024 Winter Classic
Morning Skate Report: Jan. 1, 2024

Morning Skate Report: Jan. 1, 2024
Vegas Golden Knights Sign Mathieu Cataford to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Mathieu Cataford to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract
Betfred Look Ahead: Golden Knights Begin 2024 with Winter Classic

Betfred Look Ahead: Golden Knights Begin 2024 with Winter Classic
VGK Foundation Spreads Joy Across Las Vegas with 12 Knights of Giving

VGK Foundation Spreads Joy Across Las Vegas with 12 Knights of Giving
Golden Knights Best Kings, 3-2, in Final Game of 2023

Golden Knights Best Kings, 3-2, in Final Game of 2023
Golden Knights Clipped by Ducks, 5-2, in Return from Holiday Break

Golden Knights Clipped by Ducks, 5-2, in Return from Holiday Break
Morning Skate Report: Dec. 27, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Dec. 27, 2023
Three Golden Knight Prospects to Skate in 2024 World Junior Championship

Three Golden Knight Prospects to Skate in 2024 World Junior Championship
Morning Skate Report: Dec. 23, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Dec. 23, 2023
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Winter Classic Skate and Watch Party

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Winter Classic Skate and Watch Party
Vegas Golden Knights Sign Defenseman Ben Hutton to Two-Year Contract Extension

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Defenseman Ben Hutton to Two-Year Contract Extension
Morning Skate Report: Dec. 21, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Dec. 21, 2023
Lawless: Cassidy Remains Committed to Winning

Lawless: Cassidy Remains Committed to Winning