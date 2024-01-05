Golden Knights Drop 4-1 Contest to Panthers

The Vegas Golden Knights (22-12-5) lost to the Florida Panthers (24-12-5), 4-1, on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Golden Knights talllied the first goal of the game 3:59 into the first period as a rebound off of Florida goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky found Pavel Dorofeyev's stick and the back of a wide-open net. The Panthers pulled even on a Sam Bennett power-play tally at 14:15 of the first. Matthew Tkachuk scored a power-play goal on a deflection at 6:15 of the middle frame, before Carter Verhaeghe netted the Panthers' third goal 12 minutes later. A shot from the slot netted by Sam Reinhart at 5:23 of the third secured the 4-1 final and the two points for the Panthers.

ATTENDANCE: 18,044

LOOKING AHEAD

The Vegas Golden Knights continue their homestand against the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.