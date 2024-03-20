Golden Knights Defeated by Lightning, 5-3

Vegas looks ahead to Thursday against Seattle

_Pizza-Hut-Game-Recap-Recovered-Recovered copy
By Caylee Allard
@GoldenKnights VegasGoldenKnights.com

The Vegas Golden Knights (36-25-7) were taken down by the Tampa Bay Lightning (37-25-6), 5-3, on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
Jonathan Marchessault scored just 1:13 into the opening frame, but Anthony Cirelli evened the score with a shorthanded goal six minutes later. The Lightning took the lead with a tally from Anthony Duclair three minutes after to carry a 2-1 edge into the intermission. In the second, Brett Howden potted his sixth goal of the season to make it a 2-2 game. Despite a Ben Hutton goal in the third, Tampa notched three more goals to take the game, 5-3.

Recap: Lightning at Golden Knights 3.19.24

LOOKING AHEAD
The Vegas Golden Knights host the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Tune in on ESPN or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.

MORE VGK NEWS | SINGLE GAME TICKETS | HOW TO WATCH | HOMEPAGE

Related Content

Cassidy Postgame 3/19

Kolesar Postgame 3/19

Martinez Postgame 3/19

Lightning at Golden Knights 03.19.24

News Feed

Morning Skate Report: March 19, 2024

Golden Knights Surge Past Devils, 3-1, in Sunday Matinee

Lawless: The Time Is Now

Morning Skate Report: March 17, 2024

Las Vegas Valley Sees Record Amateur Hockey Success

Golden Knights Fall to Flames, 4-1

Morning Skate Report: March 14, 2024

Prospect Round Up: Gearing Up For League Playoffs

Golden Knights Rally for 5-4 Win Against Kraken in Overtime

Morning Skate Report: March 12, 2024

Lawless: Saturday's Victory Was an Identity Win for Golden Knights

Marchessault's Hat Trick Leads Vegas to 5-3 Win over Detroit 

Morning Skate Report: March 9, 2024

Vegas Golden Knights Acquire Forward Tomas Hertl from San Jose Sharks

Golden Knights Downed by Canucks, 3-1

Morning Skate Report: March 7, 2024

Get To Know Noah Hanifin

Vegas Golden Knights Acquire Defenseman Noah Hanifin from Calgary Flames as Part of Three-Team Trade