Golden Knights Defeated by Lightning, 5-3

The Vegas Golden Knights (36-25-7) were taken down by the Tampa Bay Lightning (37-25-6), 5-3, on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Jonathan Marchessault scored just 1:13 into the opening frame, but Anthony Cirelli evened the score with a shorthanded goal six minutes later. The Lightning took the lead with a tally from Anthony Duclair three minutes after to carry a 2-1 edge into the intermission. In the second, Brett Howden potted his sixth goal of the season to make it a 2-2 game. Despite a Ben Hutton goal in the third, Tampa notched three more goals to take the game, 5-3.