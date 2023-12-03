Golden Knights Defeat Washington Capitals, 4-1

Golden Knights extend win streak to two games

recap!!!
By Rachel Boorse

The Vegas Golden Knights (16-5-4) took down the Washington Capitals (12-7-2), 4-1, at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
Jonathan Marchessault opened the scoring for the night with a power-play goal nine minutes into the first, putting Vegas ahead 1-0. Eight minutes into the second, Jack Eichel added to the Golden Knights' lead with a breakaway goal, making it 2-0 in Vegas’ favor. In the third, Mark Stone netted his seventh of the season to extend Vegas’ lead to 3-0 just 49 seconds into the period. With three minutes left in regulation, Tom Wilson put the Capitals on the board with his eighth goal of the season, making it a two-goal game. Jonathan Marchessault potted an empty-net goal with less than two minutes remaining to solidify Vegas’ 4-1 victory.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jack Eichel: Eichel had a multi-point night with one goal and two assists.

Jonathan Marchessault: Marchessault scored two goals and registered five shots on net.

Logan Thompson: Thompson recorded 20 saves and an assist.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Vegas Golden Knights are one of four NHL teams with three double-digit goal-scorers this season: Jonathan Marchessault, Jack Eichel and William Karlsson.

Golden Knights are starting December off strong, extending their all-time December record to 26-8-3.

BECAUSE VGK WON…

When the Golden Knights win, you win! Get 31% off menu priced pizzas at Pizza Hut the day after every win using code VGKWINS on PizzaHut.com.

ATTENDANCE: 18,140

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights take on the St. Louis Blues on Monday at 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340 or Deportes Vegas 1460.

