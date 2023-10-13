Golden Knights Defeat Sharks, 4-1, in San Jose

The Vegas Golden Knights dominated the San Jose Sharks with a 4-1 win on Thursday night at SAP Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Michael Amadio struck first for Vegas with a wrist shot 15 minutes into the first period. With less than one minute remaining in the frame, Filip Zadina tied it for the Sharks, 1-1. Vegas opened up the scoring in the second with goals from both Nicolas Hague and Nicolas Roy, putting the team up 3-1. Two minutes into the final frame, Brayden Pachal netted his first NHL goal to put the Golden Knights ahead by three. Logan Thompson held San Jose off the scoreboard late in the game as Vegas improved to 2-0-0 with the 4-1 win.

TOP PERFORMERS

Brayden Pachal: Pachal's first NHL goal added some insurance for Vegas in the win.

William Karlsson: Karlsson notched a pair of assists including a helper on Pachal's goal.

Nicolas Hague: Hague had two points (1G, 1A) including the game-winning goal. He became the first defenseman to score a goal for Vegas in the 2023-24 season.

Nicolas Roy: Roy's goal gave the Golden Knights extra momentum heading into the third period.

Logan Thompson: Thompson earned the win as he played a full 60 minutes for the first time since going down with an injury in February of last season.

STAT OF THE KNIGHT

For the second game in a row, Vegas earned a 4-1 win. Eight different have accounted for the eight goals the Golden Knights have scored as the team's depth has been on display in the first two games of the season.

LOOKING AHEAD

Vegas will be back on home ice as they host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.