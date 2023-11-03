Golden Knights Defeat Jets, 5-2; Extend Point Streak to 11 Games

News Feed

VGK Announce Roster for Rookie Faceoff Pres. by Martin-Harris

VGK Announce Roster for Rookie Faceoff Pres. by Martin-Harris
Vegas Golden Knights Alumni Association to Host Second Poker Tournament

Vegas Golden Knights Alumni Association to Host Second Poker Tournament
VGK Announce Television Broadcast Schedule For 2023-24 Regular Season

VGK Announce Television Broadcast Schedule For 2023-24 Regular Season
Vegas 34 Launches with Cup Final Replays

Vegas 34 Launches with Cup Final Replays
VGK Road Trip Blog - Ogden, UT

VGK Road Trip Blog - Ogden, UT
VGK Road Trip Blog - Bozeman, MT

VGK Road Trip Blog - Bozeman, MT
Ticket Info For 2023 Rookie Faceoff Pres. by Martin-Harris Construction

Ticket Info For 2023 Rookie Faceoff Pres. by Martin-Harris Construction
VGK Road Trip Blog - Boise, ID

VGK Road Trip Blog - Boise, ID
VGK Road Trip Blog - Reno, NV

VGK Road Trip Blog - Reno, NV
VGK Release Additional Opportunities For The 2023 VGK Classic

VGK Release Additional Opportunities For The 2023 VGK Classic
VGK Partner with ViewLift to Stream Games Beginning this Season

VGK Partner with ViewLift to Stream Games Beginning this Season
The Sixteen: Golden Knights Win First Ever Stanley Cup in 9-3 Victory

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Win First Ever Stanley Cup in 9-3 Victory
The Sixteen: Vegas' Win in Game 4 of Final Put Stanley Cup in Reach

The Sixteen: Vegas' Win in Game 4 of Final Put Stanley Cup in Reach
The Sixteen: Golden Knights Offense Explodes in Game 2 of Cup Final

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Offense Explodes in Game 2 of Cup Final
The Sixteen: Golden Knights Begin Quest for Stanley Cup against Panthers

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Begin Quest for Stanley Cup Against Panthers
The Sixteen: Golden Knights Rout Stars to Advance to Stanley Cup Final

The Sixteen: Golden Knights Rout Stars to Advance to Stanley Cup Final
The Sixteen: Hill Shuts Out Stars to Put Vegas Ahead, 3-0, in West Final

The Sixteen: Hill Shuts Out Stars to Put Vegas Ahead, 3-0, in West Final
The Sixteen: Stephenson's OT Winner Puts Vegas Up, 2-0, in WCF

The Sixteen: Stephenson's OT Winner Puts Vegas Up, 2-0, in WCF

Golden Knights Defeat Jets, 5-2; Extend Point Streak to 11 Games

Jonathan Marchessault records first hat trick of 23-24 season

_Pizza-Hut-Game-Recap-Recovered
By Rachel Boorse

Jonathan Marchessault notched the fourth hat trick of his career as the Vegas Golden Knights (10-0-1) beat the Winnipeg Jets (4-4-2) with a 5-2 win on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
The Golden Knights opened the night with an even-strength goal from William Karlsson with assists from Ben Hutton and Pavel Dorofeyev. During the second period, Winnipeg responded as Kyle Connor scored to tie the game at 1-1. Following Mason Appleton’s double minor, Vegas headed on the power play and Marchessault capitalized on it to surge the Golden Knights ahead to 2-1. A minute and 37 seconds later, while on the second portion of the double minor, Ivan Barbashev furthered Vegas’ lead with his third goal of the season. Two minutes into the third, Winnipeg got within one after Alex Iafallo’s power-play goal. Four minutes later, Marchessault responded to record his second goal of the night to Vegas ahead, 4-2. With just under three minutes left in the game, Marchessault  scored an empty-net goal, giving him the hat trick and cementing the Golden Knights' 5-2 win.

TOP PERFORMERSJonathan Marchessault: Marchessault scored three goals on six shots.

William Karlsson: Karlsson had a goal and an assist, extending his point streak to eight games which is a career best.

Ivan Barbashev: Barbashev had a goal, an assist, two hits and one blocked shot.

Logan Thompson: Thompson got his first NHL point with an assist on Jonathan Marchessault’s goal and made 29 saves.

Alex Pietrangelo: Pietrangelo had two assists, two shots on goal, and three blocked shots.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT
The Vegas Golden Knights are 30-0-2 in the last 32 games when scoring three-or-more goals, including postseason.

Vegas extended its season-opening point streak to 11 games (10-0-1). The team is off to the best start in franchise history and has the best record in the NHL through the first 11 games. 

Thompson’s assist marks him as the 22nd Golden Knight to record a point this season.

Four Golden Knights had multi-point games in the win (Marchessault, Karlsson, Pietrangelo, Barbashev).

BECAUSE VGK WON…When the Golden Knights win, you win! Get 31% off menu priced pizzas at Pizza Hut the day after every win using code VGKWINS on PizzaHut.com.

ATTENDANCE: 17,878

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights are back at home on Saturday at 7 p.m. as they take on the Colorado Avalanche. Tune in on Vegas 34, KnightTime+ or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.