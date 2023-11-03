Golden Knights Defeat Jets, 5-2; Extend Point Streak to 11 Games

Jonathan Marchessault notched the fourth hat trick of his career as the Vegas Golden Knights (10-0-1) beat the Winnipeg Jets (4-4-2) with a 5-2 win on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Golden Knights opened the night with an even-strength goal from William Karlsson with assists from Ben Hutton and Pavel Dorofeyev. During the second period, Winnipeg responded as Kyle Connor scored to tie the game at 1-1. Following Mason Appleton’s double minor, Vegas headed on the power play and Marchessault capitalized on it to surge the Golden Knights ahead to 2-1. A minute and 37 seconds later, while on the second portion of the double minor, Ivan Barbashev furthered Vegas’ lead with his third goal of the season. Two minutes into the third, Winnipeg got within one after Alex Iafallo’s power-play goal. Four minutes later, Marchessault responded to record his second goal of the night to Vegas ahead, 4-2. With just under three minutes left in the game, Marchessault scored an empty-net goal, giving him the hat trick and cementing the Golden Knights' 5-2 win.

TOP PERFORMERSJonathan Marchessault: Marchessault scored three goals on six shots.

William Karlsson: Karlsson had a goal and an assist, extending his point streak to eight games which is a career best.

Ivan Barbashev: Barbashev had a goal, an assist, two hits and one blocked shot.

Logan Thompson: Thompson got his first NHL point with an assist on Jonathan Marchessault’s goal and made 29 saves.

Alex Pietrangelo: Pietrangelo had two assists, two shots on goal, and three blocked shots.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

The Vegas Golden Knights are 30-0-2 in the last 32 games when scoring three-or-more goals, including postseason.

Vegas extended its season-opening point streak to 11 games (10-0-1). The team is off to the best start in franchise history and has the best record in the NHL through the first 11 games.

Thompson’s assist marks him as the 22nd Golden Knight to record a point this season.

Four Golden Knights had multi-point games in the win (Marchessault, Karlsson, Pietrangelo, Barbashev).

ATTENDANCE: 17,878

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights are back at home on Saturday at 7 p.m. as they take on the Colorado Avalanche. Tune in on Vegas 34, KnightTime+ or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.