Golden Knights Come Up Short in 5-4 Loss to Bruins

The Vegas Golden Knights (33-20-7) were defeated by the Boston Bruins (35-12-14), 5-4, on Thursday night at TD Garden.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Boston Bruins opened the scoring with three goals in 2:20 as Morgan Geekie found the back of the net twice and Jesper Boqvist scored in the first period. Paul Cotter got the Golden Knights on the board at 1:57 of the second, swatting the puck out of the air and into the net. Alex Pietrangelo made it a one-goal game a little over five minutes later as he tapped in his own rebound behind Jeremy Swayman. Geekie completed the hat trick late in the second, but Michael Amadio had the answer for the Golden Knights 1:13 later as he ripped it from the slot, glove-side past Swayman. Chandler Stephenson netted a shorthanded goal to tie the game five minutes into the third period as he broke in all alone and chipped the puck past Swayman. Boston scored its fifth goal on the power play as Mason Lohrei found the back of the net. Despite a Golden Knights 6-on-5 push at the end of regulation with an empty net, Vegas came up just short in the 5-4 final.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Vegas Golden Knights continue their road trip against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 4 p.m. PT at KeyBank Center. Catch the action on ESPN+/Hulu and on the Vegas Golden Knights radio network.