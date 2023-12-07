Golden Knights Come Back to Beat St. Louis Blues, 6-3

The Vegas Golden Knights (17-5-5) defeated the St. Louis Blues (13-11-1), 6-3, on Wednesday night at Enterprise Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Eight minutes into the first period, Zach Whitecloud opened scoring for the night with his first goal of the season, putting the Golden Knights up 1-0. A little over a minute later, Jake Neighbours netted his 10th of the season to tie the game at 1-1. Halfway through the first period, Kevin Hayes got on the board and put the Blues ahead 2-1. With three minutes left in the first, Jordan Kyrou potted his fifth to make it 3-1 in St. Louis’ favor. Ten minutes into the second period, Jack Eichel scored his twelfth goal to cut St. Louis's lead to one. Two minutes later, Jonathan Marchessault netted his 200th career goal on the power play to tie the game at 3-3. Thirty seconds later, Keegan Kolesar potted his second to give Vegas the lead, 4-3. With seventeen seconds left in the second, Michael Amadio scored to extend the Golden Knights’ lead to 5-3. William Karlsson potted an empty-net goal with twelve seconds left in regulation to cement Vegas’ 6-3 win.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jack Eichel: Eichel had a multi-point night with a goal and an assist.

Jonathan Marchessault: Marchessault had six shots on net and scored his 200th career goal.

Zach Whitecloud: Whitecloud scored his first goal of the season, had three hits and blocked two shots.

Ivan Barbashev: Barbashev recorded two assists against his former team.

Keegan Kolesar: Kolesar posted his first multi-point game (1G, 1A) of the season.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Jack Eichel’s four-game goal streak is his longest with the Vegas Golden Knights and matches the best of his career.

With Zach Whitecloud’s goal tonight, every skater to play for Vegas has scored this season.

The Golden Knights set a new season high for shots on goal with 49 in tonight’s game.

Four different players had multi-point nights: Eichel, Barbashev, Kolesar and Karlsson.

BECAUSE VGK WON…

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights head to Texas to take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Saturday at 1 p.m. PT. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.