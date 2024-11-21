Golden Knights Blanked by Maple Leafs, 3-0

The Vegas Golden Knights (11-6-2) fell in their first game of a five-game road trip, 3-0, to the Toronto Maple Leafs (12-6-2) on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Golden Knights went down by one at 8:53 as Toronto’s Fraser Minten netted his first NHL goal. After a scoreless second period, William Nylander found the back of the net at 3:01 of the third, doubling the Maple Leafs lead to 2-0. With 3:19 to go, Toronto’s Pontas Holmberg made it 3-0 with an empty net goal.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights continue their road trip with a game against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Center on Thursday at 4 p.m. PT. Catch the action on Vegas 34, KnightTime+ , and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.