Golden Knights Blanked By Islanders, 4-0

Vegas returns home on Saturday for the first of a home back-to-back

NYIvsVGK_zk_2025-01-09_0104
By Lexi Flom

The Vegas Golden Knights (28-10-3) were blanked by the New York Islanders (16-18-7) on Thursday evening at T-Mobile Arena.

Anders Lee, Brock Nelson, Bo Horvat and Casey Cizikas scored for New York as the Golden Knights lost on home ice for just the fifth time this season.

ATTENDANCE: 17,773

LOOKING AHEAD
The Vegas Golden Knights continue their homestand as they face the New York Rangers on Saturday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Watch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.

NYI at VGK | Recap

