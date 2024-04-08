Get to Know Tomas Hertl

After being acquired by the Vegas Golden Knights ahead of the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, Tomas Hertl is slated to make his long-anticipated Golden Knights debut. The forward had 34 points (15G, 19A) in 48 games this season with the San Jose Sharks before the trade.
Here are the five things you need to know about Hertl!
- Hertl is a native of Praha, Czech Republic. The 30-year-old left-shot forward stands at 6’3 and weighs in at 125 pounds. He’s a veteran forward who knows how to score and lead a team through the storm.
- In his 11-year NHL career spent entirely with San Jose, Hertl has put up 484 points (218G, 266A) in 712 contests, which stands sixth all-time for the franchise in scoring and third since making his NHL debut with the Sharks at the start of the 2013-14 season when he was just 19 years old.
- Hertl has finished six seasons with over 40 points, and his career-high in scoring came during the 2018-19 campaign with 74 points (35G, 39A) in 77 games. Hertl also reached over 60 points in consecutive seasons (2021-22, 2022-23).
- Hertl has a lot of postseason experience, owning 42 points (24G, 18A) in 62 playoff contests. The forward came close to hockey immortality when the Sharks faced the Penguins in the 2016 Stanley Cup Final, but San Jose came up short.
- Golden Knights fans should be excited to have Hertl in gold after the forward had faced Vegas 27 times in the regular season, and 13 times in the postseason, owning a combined 29 points (16G 13A) over seven seasons.