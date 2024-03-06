Get To Know Anthony Mantha

The Vegas Golden Knights acquired forward Anthony Mantha from the Washington Capitals on Tuesday in exchange for a 2024 2nd round pick and a 2026 4th round pick. Mantha joins the Golden Knights with 20 games left in the regular season and brings a unique skillset to his new team.
Here are five things you need to know about the newest Golden Knight!
- Mantha is a native of Longeueuil, Quebec. The 29-year-old left winger stands at 6’5 and weighs in at 234 pounds. His size has helped him establish himself as a top power forward in the NHL.
- Mantha has recorded 34 points (20G, 14A) in 56 games this season and was one of only two 20-goal scorers for Washington. The 2023-24 season marks the third time Mantha has hit the 20-goal mark. He established his career-high of 25 goals with Detroit during the 2018-19 campaign.
- He is in his ninth NHL season after being selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the first round of the 2013 NHL draft (20th overall). Mantha spent parts of six seasons with the Red Wings before being traded to the Capitals during the 2020-21 season.
- In 476 career games, Mantha has put up 286 points (139G, 147A). He’s netted 32 power-play goals and 12 game-winning goals in his career. While skating with the Red Wings, Mantha recorded 194 points (95G, 99A) in 302 games, including consecutive 48-point seasons in 2017-18 and 2018-19.
- Mantha earned a silver medal with Team Canada at the 2019 IIHF World Championships alongside current Golden Knights Mark Stone, Jonathan Marchessault and Shea Theodore.