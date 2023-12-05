Foley Entertainment Group to Host Toy Drive From Wednesday, December 6 Through Thursday, December 14

VEGAS (December 5, 2023) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, December 5, that the Foley Entertainment Group will host a toy drive beginning on Wednesday, December 6. All donations from the toy drive will benefit over 3,000 local infants, children, and teens in foster care through Clark County Department of Family Services.

Fans are able to contribute to the organization’s initiative by visiting City National Arena, The Dollar Loan Center, and America First Center. Each of the three locations will have donation bins available until Thursday, December 14.

The Golden Knights will also be accepting toy donations on Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena before the team’s upcoming home game on Sunday, December 10 when Vegas hosts San Jose at 7 p.m. PT. The toy drive on Sunday is part of the “12 Knights of Giving” holiday initiative in support of the Las Vegas community during the holiday season.

A limited number of posters are available exclusively for those that donate before the game on Sunday night, while supplies last. Tickets to Sunday’s game are not required to donate to the toy drive, but a select amount are available here.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. The Vegas Golden Knights were established by founding partners Bill Foley and his family and the Maloof family. The Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.