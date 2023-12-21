Foley Entertainment Group Expands Luxury Hotel Portfolio with Acquisition of MacArthur Place

Foley Entertainment Group (FEG), established by businessman and Sonoma Valley vintner, Bill Foley, has acquired Sonoma’s iconic MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa from Lat33 Capital. FEG will be taking over the day-to-day management of MacArthur Place, seamlessly integrating its renowned Foley Five Star Service into the property's strategic operations. The upscale 69-room boutique hotel, located in the heart of California Wine Country, has just completed its multi-year transformation, recently unveiling its final stage of the four-year, property-wide evolution that includes a renewed spa and fitness center, revamped outdoor pool space, and the addition of five new guestrooms, including the brand-new Artists Cottage.

“I have always believed MacArthur Place to be the perfect addition to the Foley Entertainment Group family,” said Bill Foley. “Adding to our already deep Sonoma County roots and portfolio of two hotels, seven estate wineries and multiple restaurants, MacArthur Place truly solidifies our place in this incredible wine region. It’s an iconic hotel and the completion of the recent renovation has brought the already beautiful property to the next level. I am proud to welcome MacArthur Place to FEG.”

FEG’s acquisition of MacArthur Place will be effective immediately and marks the continued expansion of FEG's luxury hospitality portfolio, which boasts the acclaimed Farmhouse Inn in Sonoma County, Hotel Les Mars in nearby Healdsburg, and the iconic Hotel Californian in Santa Barbara, alongside an array of other distinguished resorts, restaurants, and vineyards across the globe.

“Bill Foley is a well-known and admired community member of Sonoma County and a long-time neighbor to MacArthur Place,” said Chad Parson, Chief Executive Officer of Lat33 Capital. “As a vintner with extensive expertise in hospitality, paired with his deep knowledge and love of the destination, we are leaving the property in the best hands possible. We are confident that Bill and his team will honor the hotel's esteemed history, uphold the elevated guest experience, and strengthen its role as a key gathering place for the local community.”

Originally a prestigious vineyard and working ranch, MacArthur Place has long been a centerpiece of the Sonoma community. Nearly all aspects of the six-acre parcel property underwent extensive renovations in August 2019 as part of an initial overhaul. The transformation of the historic property into a luxury hotel included an elevated reception and guest arrival experience, all-new guest rooms and signature cottage suites, and a fully reimagined food and beverage program featuring dining centerpiece, Layla, as well as The Porch and The Bar at MacArthur. The final phase of its property-wide transformation debuted in Fall 2023 — offering guests a refreshed spa steeped in wellbeing, an updated pool area and five additional guest rooms and suites.

ABOUT FOLEY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

The Foley Entertainment Group is committed to providing five-star service and experiences to its fans, guests, customers and clients. Established by Bill Foley in 2021, FEG operates the Foley Family’s growing portfolio of entertainment properties, which is highlighted by the Vegas Golden Knights of the National Hockey League; the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League; the Vegas Knight Hawks of the Indoor Football League; two community hockey facilities; the 6,000 seat Dollar Loan Center venue in Henderson, Nevada; the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation; Hotel Les Mars and Chalkboard Restaurant in Healdsburg, California; Farmhouse Inn in Forestville, California; Hotel Californian and Blackbird restaurant in Santa Barbara, California; Whitefish Mountain in Whitefish, Montana; Black Walnut Inn & Vineyard in Dundee, Oregon; Wharekauhau Country Estate in Palliser Bay, New Zealand; a number of other assets; and any future acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.foleyentertainmentgroup.com.