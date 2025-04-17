First Round of Stanley Cup Playoffs to Open Sunday, April 20 at T-Mobile Arena

Golden Knights take on Wild in Game 1 on Sunday at 7 p.m. at The Fortress

By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (April 17, 2025) – The National Hockey League announced today, April 17, the schedule for the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Pacific Division champion Vegas Golden Knights will face the Minnesota Wild in a best-of-seven series that opens on Sunday, April 20 at T-Mobile Arena.

A limited number of tickets for the games at T-Mobile Arena are available here.

Game Date Time (PT) Site
1 Sunday, April 20 7 p.m. T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
2 Tuesday, April 22 8 p.m. T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
3 Thursday, April 24 6 p.m. Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN
4 Saturday, April 26 1 p.m. Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN
5* Tuesday, April 29 TBD T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
6* Thursday, May 1 TBD Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN
7* Saturday, May 3 TBD T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
* if necessary

Fans are encouraged to download the new VGK mobile app for the latest news and updates on the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. All fans with the app will have the opportunity to enter to win tickets to Sunday’s Game 1.

All seven games will be broadcast throughout the Golden Knights television territory on Scripps Sports and KnightTime+. Affiliates include Vegas 34 (Las Vegas), NSN (Reno), Arizona 61 (Phoenix), Arizona 58 (Tucson), Boise 6 (Boise) and MTN (Montana). Radio broadcasts for all games will be available on the VGK Radio Network presented by Lee’s Discount Liquor, including FOX Sports Las Vegas (98.9 FM, 1340 AM) and in Spanish on Deportes Vegas (1460 AM).

Beyond the Golden Knights television territory, fans can watch the series on ESPN or TBS (U.S.) and Sportsnet or TVA (Canada).

