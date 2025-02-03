Eichel Scores Twice, but Vegas Falls 4-2 Against Rangers

The Vegas Golden Knights (31-16-6) fell to the New York Rangers (25-23-4), 4-2, to open up a four-game road trip on Sunday evening at Madison Square Garden.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

In the final 19 seconds of the first period, Jack Eichel scored his third power-play goal of the season to give Vegas a 1-0 lead. Early in the second period, the Rangers evened up the score 1-1. Eichel responded later in the same period with his second of the night to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead. Eichel posted his 22nd multi-point game to tie a franchise record in a single season. In the final frame, Mika Zibanejad, K’Andre Miller, and Artemi Panarin all tallied a goal as the Rangers won 4-2.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights will head further east to conclude their season series against the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. PT at UBS Arena. Watch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.