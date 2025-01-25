Comeback Bid Falls Short as Vegas Loses in Dallas, 4-3

The Vegas Golden Knights (30-15-4) fell short, 4-3, in a gritty battle against the Dallas Stars (30-17-1), on Friday night at American Airlines Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Jack Eichel opened the night with his second power-play goal of the season to give Vegas a 1-0 lead. With his 13th goal of the season, he reached 60 points in 48 games played, the fastest Golden Knight in franchise history to do so. Later in the first period, Roope Hintz evened the score for Dallas. The Stars took the lead for the first time in the second period with a goal from Jason Robertson. Later in the second period, Shea Theodore finished a tic-tac-toe play to even the score at 2-2. Tomas Hertl assisted on Theodore's goal to extend his point streak to eight games. Dallas scored twice late in the middle frame to take a 4-2 lead into the intermission. Midway through the third period, Eichel poked in his second goal of the night to make it a 4-3 game. Adin Hill stopped 23 shots, however, Dallas skated away with the 4-3 victory. Mark Stone assisted on all three goals in the loss.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights turn their focus back home as the team will close out the month with a three-game homestand that begins with a meeting against the Florida Panthers on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena. Watch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.