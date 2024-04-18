Braeden Schroeder Named 2024 Recipient of Mark Workman Scholarship

VEGAS (April 18, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, April 18, that Braeden Schroeder has been named the recipient of the 2024 Mark Workman Scholarship.

Created in memory of the late Vegas Golden Knights amateur scout, the Mark Workman Scholarship is awarded to a student-athlete 14 years old or older in the Vegas Junior Golden Knights program who best exemplifies passion, sportsmanship, team play, work ethic, discipline, volunteerism and academic merit.

Born and raised in Las Vegas, Schroeder played right wing for the 18U AAA Vegas Junior Golden Knights this season and is a senior at Faith Lutheran High School. He was drawn to hockey at 9 years old after trying a number of different sports – the cool air of the rink, he says, appealed to him. His hockey experience in high school took him from the Faith Lutheran junior varsity team to the 16U AA Vegas Junior Golden Knights before he made the AAA team for the first time this season.

“Braeden’s dedication to the sport is obvious when you meet him and it shows in his progression as a player,” said Darren Eliot, Vegas Golden Knights Senior Vice President of Hockey Programming and Facility Operations. “We are excited to honor him with the Mark Workman Scholarship because he shares so many of the characteristics, on and off the ice, that made Mark such a special person.”

Away from the rink, Schroeder is an honor roll student who has volunteered extensively in the Las Vegas community, including five years at the Horses4Heroes equestrian center and a variety of service events including cleaning up public parks and serving food at church. His other extracurricular activities include golfing and skiing.

Schroeder and his family – including his parents, Harry and Darcy Schroeder – are guests of the Golden Knights at tonight’s regular season finale against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena. He will be featured during the Scripps Sports pregame show.

“I’m honored to receive this scholarship,” said Schroeder. “Hockey has already given me so much, from an appreciation of the value of hard work and teamwork to added emotional maturity and self-confidence. I love the game and am so happy to have had the opportunity to play.”

Schroeder plans to use the scholarship in college. He is undecided as of yet on what school he will attend, but plans to continue his hockey career at the American Collegiate Hockey Association level.

Mark Workman passed away February 14, 2018, after a short and courageous battle with cancer. He was a passionate hockey man who dedicated his life to the game. In addition to his involvement at the amateur, collegiate and professional levels, he gave much of his time to youth hockey and to the growth and development of the game. He was proud to represent USA Hockey through his volunteer work at their spring and summer development camps. He loved working with young players, and he cared deeply about their growth and personal development on and off the ice.

Mark Workman Scholarship Recipients

2024 – Braeden Schroeder

2023 – Bodie McGaughey

2022 – Jack Edlin

2021 – Not awarded (COVID)

2020 – Noah Smejkal

2019 – Emily Kline

