Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan to Host Watch Party for Game 5

VEGAS (April 29, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, April 29, that Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will host the team’s official watch party for Game 5 of the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday, May 1. Wednesday’s watch party is hosted in partnership with MGM.

Wednesday’s party begins at 3:30 p.m. PT, with game time set for 4:30 p.m. PT. The evening will feature a DJ, visits from the VGK cast, giveaways and raffle prizes, including tickets to a future Golden Knights home playoff game. Admission is free and open to all ages.

Fans interested in reserving daybeds or cabanas at Wednesday’s watch party should contact [email protected]

For more information on all activations during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, fans should visit the Playoff Hub on vegasgoldenknights.com.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.