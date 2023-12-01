Betfred Look Ahead: Golden Knights close out 2023 with 13 games

The Golden Knights enter the last month of 2023 with a 14-5-4 record and 31 points. Vegas will aim to remain atop the Pacific Division throughout the next 13 games ahead of the new year. Tickets for all Vegas Golden Knights home games can be purchased here.

Dec. 2 - Vegas Golden Knights vs. Washington Capitals

The Golden Knights will face the Capitals for the second time this season on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas is 0-1-0 against Washington this season. The teams last met on Nov. 14 at Capital One Arena when the Golden Knights were defeated, 3-0. The Capitals are 12-6-2 this season for a total of 26 points. Alex Ovechkin is the club’s points leader with 14 (5G, 9A).

Dec. 4 - Vegas Golden Knights vs. St. Louis Blues

The Golden Knights will play the Blues for the first time this season on Monday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas went 2-1-0 against St. Louis during the 2022-23 season. The Blues are 12-9-1 for 25 total points. The team’s leading scorer is Robert Thomas with 23 points (8G, 15A).

Dec. 6 - Vegas Golden Knights at St. Louis Blues

Vegas will take on St. Louis once again, this time in St. Louis at Enterprise Center.

Dec. 9 - Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars

The Golden Knights will face-off against the Stars for the third and final time this season on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 1 p.m. PT at American Airlines Center. The teams met at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 17 for a 3-2 Vegas shootout win and at American Airlines Center on Nov. 22 for a 2-1 Vegas overtime win. On Oct. 17, both Shea Theodore and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas in the shootout. Jack Eichel netted the overtime winner in the Nov. 22 win. Dallas is 13-5-3 with 29 points. Joe Pavelski is the points leader with 21 (10G, 11A).

Dec. 10 - Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks

The Golden Knights will meet with the Sharks for the third time this season on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The first meetup was at SAP Center which resulted in a 4-1 Vegas victory. The Golden Knights also posted a 5-0 shutout against San Jose on Nov. 10 at T-Mobile Arena. The Sharks hold a 5-16-2 record with 12 points. Tomas Hertl leads the club in points with 16 (4G, 12A).

Dec. 12 - Vegas Golden Knights vs. Calgary Flames

Vegas will face the Calgary Flames for the second time this season on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas dropped the first meeting, 2-1, at Scotiabank Saddledome on Nov. 27. The Flames are 9-10-3 with 21 points. Nazem Kadri (5G, 10A), Elias Lindholm (5G, 10A) and Jonathan Huberdeau (4G, 11A) are all tied for first in points with 15.

Dec. 15 - Vegas Golden Knights vs. Buffalo Sabres

The Golden Knights will play the Sabres for the first time this season on Friday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas went 1-1-0 against Buffalo during the 2022-23 season. The Sabres have a 10-11-2 record with 22 points. Rasmus Dahlin (4G, 16A) and Casey Mittelstadt (4G, 16A) are the clubs’ leading scorers with 20 points.

Dec. 17 - Vegas Golden Knights vs. Ottawa Senators

Vegas will finish its four-game homestead with a matchup against the Senators on Sun, Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. This will be the first time the teams play each other this season. Vegas had a 2-0-0 record against Ottawa in 2022-23. The Senators are last in the Atlantic Division with a 8-9-0 record and 16 points. Tim Stützle leads the club in points with 22 (5G, 17A).

Dec. 19 - Vegas Golden Knights at Carolina Hurricanes

The Golden Knights will embark on a three-game road trip beginning with the Hurricanes on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 4 p.m. PT at PNC Arena. This will be the first time Vegas meets Carolina this season. The Golden Knights went 2-0-0 against the Hurricanes in the 2022-23 season. Carolina holds a 13-8-1 record for 27 total points. Sebastian Aho is the team’s leading scorer with 20 points (6G, 14A).

Dec. 21 - Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning

Vegas will face Tampa Bay on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. PT at Amalie Arena. This will be the first matchup between the teams this season. The Golden Knights were 2-0-0 against the Lightning in 2022-23. Tampa Bay has a 10-9-5 record for 25 points. Nikita Kucherov leads the team in points with 39 (15G, 24A).

Dec. 23 - Vegas Golden Knights at Florida Panthers

The Golden Knights will take on the Panthers in a Stanley Cup Final rematch on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 12 p.m. PT at Amerant Bank Arena. This is the first time Vegas will play Florida since Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final when the Golden Knights captured their first Stanley Cup with a 9-3 win. The Panthers hold a 14-7-2 record for 30 points. Sam Reinhart is the clubs’ leading scorer with 28 points (15G, 13A).

Dec. 27 - Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks

After a brief holiday break, Vegas will head to Anaheim where they face the Ducks on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. at Honda Center. This will be the second of four total matchups between the Golden Knights and Ducks. Vegas won the first contest, 4-1, on Oct. 14 at T-Mobile Arena. Anaheim saw a 4-2 victory on Nov. 5 at Honda Center. The Ducks are 9-14-0 with 18 points. The team’s leading scorer is Frank Vatrano with 22 points (14G, 8A).

Dec. 28 - Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings

The Golden Knights close out the month against the Kings on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. This will be the third and final meeting between the teams for the season. The Golden Knights defeated the Kings, 4-3, in a shootout on Oct. 28 at Crypto.com Arena. On Nov. 8, Los Angeles snagged a 4-1 win over Vegas at T-Mobile Arena. The Kings hold a 13-4-3 record with 29 total points. The club’s points leader is Adrian Kempe with 20 (8G, 12A).