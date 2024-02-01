AFC Bournemouth, Downtown Las Vegas Soccer Club Announce Partnership

Bill Foley's Premier League team to work with local non-profit youth soccer organization

By Vegas Golden Knights
VEGAS (February 1, 2024) – Vegas Golden Knights Owner and Chairman Bill Foley announced today, February 1, a partnership between his Premier League team, AFC Bournemouth, and the Downtown Las Vegas Soccer Club (DLVSC), a leading local non-profit youth soccer organization in the city. Through this partnership, AFC Bournemouth will provide coaching education to the Club’s staff and host a clinic for local players this summer (details to be announced soon), while AFCB will have a consistent visible presence within the DLVSC organization and at its events.

“I’m excited to forge this connection between AFC Bournemouth and the City of Las Vegas that means so much to my family and myself,” Foley said. “This fits our commitment to supporting youth sports as we have done with football in the Bournemouth area and hockey with the Vegas Golden Knights. It is a partnership that provides the Downtown Las Vegas Soccer Club coaches access to some of the top minds in the game and a professional club for its players to root on and aspire to play for someday.”

“It’s exciting that our club is partnering with Premier League team AFC Bournemouth,” said Gary Soresman, DLVSC Executive Director. “As a club that has long had a sense of pride in being a community-based organization with decisions made in the best interest of our players, this feels like a great fit. We look forward to what lies ahead and the continued growth of this incredible game with the AFC Bournemouth team.

Steve Cuss, the Head of Community at AFC Bournemouth who also serves as Manager of the AFCB Women’s team, will oversee the partnership. A UEFA licensed coach, Cuss and his staff will lead coaching seminars, in person and virtually, for DLVSC staff and establish a clinic for local youth in the Las Vegas area.

The organizations will celebrate the partnership with a watch party for AFC Bournemouth’s match today at 11:30 a.m. PT against West Ham at MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub in City National Arena, located at 1550 S. Pavilion Center Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89135. The AFCB match will be streamed live on Peacock Premium.

DLVSC will promote AFC Bournemouth at the Las Vegas Mayor’s Cup International Showcase, the largest youth soccer tournament in the nation, which the Club hosts in February (Feb. 17-19 for boys and Feb. 23-25 for girls) and October each year and attracts teams and players from around the world.

AFC Bournemouth is currently 12th in the Premier League standings, coming off one of the most successful months in team history. Striker Dominic Solanke earned Premier League Player of the Month honors in December, a first for the club. AFCB has also advanced to the fifth round of the English FA Cup following a 5-0 victory over Swansea City last Thursday.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT THE DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS SOCCER CLUB

Established in 2005, the Downtown Las Vegas Soccer Club is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide education, development and support for youth soccer and an opportunity for all levels of players from beginner to advanced, from age three to professional. DLVSC strives to provide programming for all types of players from different cultural and socio-economic backgrounds and to supply its staff with the tools to make our community a better place.

DLVSC also hosts the Las Vegas Mayor’s Cup International Showcase (lvmayorscup.com), the nation’s largest international soccer tournament. Visit downtownlvsc.com for more information on the DLVSC and its programs.

ABOUT AFC BOURNEMOUTH

AFC Bournemouth is a professional football club based in Kings Park, Boscombe, a suburb of Bournemouth, Dorset, England. The club competes in the Premier League, the highest division of English club football. Formed in 1899 as Boscombe, the club adopted its current name in 1971. Nicknamed “The Cherries,” Bournemouth plays its home games at Vitality Stadium, at Dean Court. The home colors are red-and-black striped shirts, which have been a tradition dating back to the club’s establishment.

For more on the club, visit afcb.co.uk.

