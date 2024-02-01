AFC Bournemouth, Downtown Las Vegas Soccer Club Announce Partnership

VEGAS (February 1, 2024) – Vegas Golden Knights Owner and Chairman Bill Foley announced today, February 1, a partnership between his Premier League team, AFC Bournemouth, and the Downtown Las Vegas Soccer Club (DLVSC), a leading local non-profit youth soccer organization in the city. Through this partnership, AFC Bournemouth will provide coaching education to the Club’s staff and host a clinic for local players this summer (details to be announced soon), while AFCB will have a consistent visible presence within the DLVSC organization and at its events.

“I’m excited to forge this connection between AFC Bournemouth and the City of Las Vegas that means so much to my family and myself,” Foley said. “This fits our commitment to supporting youth sports as we have done with football in the Bournemouth area and hockey with the Vegas Golden Knights. It is a partnership that provides the Downtown Las Vegas Soccer Club coaches access to some of the top minds in the game and a professional club for its players to root on and aspire to play for someday.”

“It’s exciting that our club is partnering with Premier League team AFC Bournemouth,” said Gary Soresman, DLVSC Executive Director. “As a club that has long had a sense of pride in being a community-based organization with decisions made in the best interest of our players, this feels like a great fit. We look forward to what lies ahead and the continued growth of this incredible game with the AFC Bournemouth team.

Steve Cuss, the Head of Community at AFC Bournemouth who also serves as Manager of the AFCB Women’s team, will oversee the partnership. A UEFA licensed coach, Cuss and his staff will lead coaching seminars, in person and virtually, for DLVSC staff and establish a clinic for local youth in the Las Vegas area.

The organizations will celebrate the partnership with a watch party for AFC Bournemouth’s match today at 11:30 a.m. PT against West Ham at MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub in City National Arena, located at 1550 S. Pavilion Center Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89135. The AFCB match will be streamed live on Peacock Premium.

DLVSC will promote AFC Bournemouth at the Las Vegas Mayor’s Cup International Showcase, the largest youth soccer tournament in the nation, which the Club hosts in February (Feb. 17-19 for boys and Feb. 23-25 for girls) and October each year and attracts teams and players from around the world.

AFC Bournemouth is currently 12th in the Premier League standings, coming off one of the most successful months in team history. Striker Dominic Solanke earned Premier League Player of the Month honors in December, a first for the club. AFCB has also advanced to the fifth round of the English FA Cup following a 5-0 victory over Swansea City last Thursday.