January 21: Flyers to Host Annual Pride Game

In celebration and support of the LGBTQ+ community, the Philadelphia Flyers will host their annual Pride Game tomorrow evening when they host the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 P.M. Throughout the Flyers Pride Game, the organization will celebrate and recognize local LGBTQ+ groups and individuals as well as host guests through the team’s Community Ticket Grant program and Flyers forwards Scott Laughton and Joel Farabee’s Pride initiative.

Wells Fargo Center will display special pride-themed arena LEDs, decor, and iconic rainbow hues in support of the evening. Fans will also be able to shop from a selection of Flyers Pride merchandise including t-shirts, hoodies, and hats throughout the arena. Throughout the evening, Flyers staff will have the opportunity to show their support and wear Pride shirts and pins.

To kick off the Flyers Pride Game, the Flyers will host a pregame Pride Fest featuring local LGBTQ+ vendors, artists, and community groups to highlight and promote their businesses. As part of the event, fans can look forward to shopping unique, handmade items while enjoying a specialty cocktail, bracelet making station, glitter station, photobooth and more. Fans can visit the Flyers pregame Pride Fest from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at South Food Hall located at section 106. Participating vendors include: