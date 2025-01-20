January 21: Flyers to Host Annual Pride Game

Pride ambassadors Scott Laughton and Joel Farabee to Host Guests as Part of Their Season Long Pride Initiative.

By Philadelphia Flyers
@NHLFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

In celebration and support of the LGBTQ+ community, the Philadelphia Flyers will host their annual Pride Game tomorrow evening when they host the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 P.M. Throughout the Flyers Pride Game, the organization will celebrate and recognize local LGBTQ+ groups and individuals as well as host guests through the team’s Community Ticket Grant program and Flyers forwards Scott Laughton and Joel Farabee’s Pride initiative.

Wells Fargo Center will display special pride-themed arena LEDs, decor, and iconic rainbow hues in support of the evening. Fans will also be able to shop from a selection of Flyers Pride merchandise including t-shirts, hoodies, and hats throughout the arena. Throughout the evening, Flyers staff will have the opportunity to show their support and wear Pride shirts and pins.

To kick off the Flyers Pride Game, the Flyers will host a pregame Pride Fest featuring local LGBTQ+ vendors, artists, and community groups to highlight and promote their businesses. As part of the event, fans can look forward to shopping unique, handmade items while enjoying a specialty cocktail, bracelet making station, glitter station, photobooth and more. Fans can visit the Flyers pregame Pride Fest from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at South Food Hall located at section 106. Participating vendors include:

In support of the local LGBTQ+ community, Flyers Charities will make a $10,000 donation to Mazzoni Center to provide ongoing support to their comprehensive cancer awareness and prevention program. Beginning at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21 Flyers Charities will also host an online auction featuring autographed sticks, player memorabilia, and additional pride items.

Flyers forward and proud You Can Play ambassador Scott Laughton and teammate Joel Farabee continue to support Philadelphia’s LGBTQ+ community by continuing the Flyers Pride initiative in an effort to emphasize that hockey is for everyone. Laughton and Farabee will host guests from Hi-Tops to enjoy the game and join them postgame for a special meet and greet. So far this season, Laughton and Farabee have hosted over 50 guests from the local LGBTQ+ community.

In addition, through the team's Community Ticket Grant program, the Flyers will also provide complimentary tickets for Pride Game to the following LGBTQ+ organizations:

Mazzoni Center

Philly School District GSA

Hi-Tops

Bebashi

Galaei

Fans can purchase tickets for the Flyers Pride Game at PhiladelphiaFlyers.com.

