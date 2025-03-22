Postgame 5: Flyers Lose to Stars in OT, 3-2

The Philadelphia Flyers dropped an overtime decision to the Dallas Stars, 3-2, at American Airlines Center on Saturday afternoon. The Flyers are 1-8-1 over their last 10 games. Philadelphia was the better team for the majority of the matinee contest but had to settle for one point. Dallas has seen each of its last four games decided beyond regulation.

Ryan Poehling intercepted an attempted outlet pass and tested Jake Oettinger with the game's first bonafide scoring chance. Tyson Foerster also had a high-quality scoring chance off a pass-out from Bobby Brink. Philadelphia generated each of the first five shots on goal in the opening period.

The Stars turned their first shot of the game into a 1-0 lead at 6:27. Colin Blackwell finessed a pass to defenseman Thomas Harley (14th of the season), who snapped a shot through traffic past Ivan Fedotov. The helpers went to Blackwell and Sam Steel.