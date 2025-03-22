Postgame 5: Flyers Lose to Stars in OT, 3-2

71 Tyson Foerster -27 Noah Cates - 10 Bobby Brink
39 Matvei Michkov - 14 Sean Couturier - 11 Travis Konecny
74 Owen Tippett - 25 Ryan Poehling - 22 Jakob Pelletier
44 Nicolas Deslauriers - 18 Rodrigo Abols - 15 Olle Lycksell
8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim
24 Nick Seeler - 9 Jamie Drysdale
36 Emil Andrae - 5 Egor Zamula
82 Ivan Fedotov
[32 Samuel Ersson]
Scratches: 55 Rasmus Ristolainen (upper bod), 19 Garnet Hathaway (upper body).
PP1: Drysdale, Konecny, Couturier, Michkov, Brink
PP2: Andrae, Tippett, Cates, Lycksell, Sanheim
TURNING POINT
In regulation, Konecny's snipe of a goal in the second period turned the tide after Philly outchanced Dallas early but had only a two-goal deficit to show for it. In OT, the Ersson turnover opened the door for Dallas to win a game in which Pete DeBoer's club was plagued by turnovers of their own.
POSTGAME 5 ("RAV4 THINGS" REVISITED)
1. Between the pipes: The first goal Dallas scored came off the cycle with traffic in front. There wasn't much Fedotov could do about it. The Lindell goal that made it 2-0 was one the goalie needed to stop in that situation, although the Flyers didn't generate much back pressure. Ersson did a good job in relief, stopping 15 shots in regulation before surrendering the deciding goal in OT.
2. Search for scoring: The Flyers knocked on the door multiple times over the game's first 30 minutes. Finally, Konecny (ending a 13-game goal drought) and Poehling (third goal in five games) broke the ice.
3. TK factor: Philly's leading point-getter Konency played with hyperkinetic energy. He was in the thick of multiple scoring chances and finally buried a desperately needed goal to end his post-Four Nations drought.
4. Low-event hockey? The Flyers had the start to the game they wanted to have: puck possession edge, Dallas held at bay and a 5-0 shot on goal advantage. Unfortunately, two goals from Dallas defensemen gave the Stars a 2-0 edge on just two shots. Meanwhile, Dallas was charged with 17 giveaways through two periods. It took a while for the Flyers to capitalize but they eventually made Dallas pay to take the game to the third period knotted at 2-2. At the end of regulation, the Flyers had limited the Stars to 1 shots on goal. However, late in regulation, the Flyers got hemmed in their own end and took several icings.
5. X-factor -- Blueline without Ristolainen: With Rasmus Ristolainen absent from the Flyers lineup on a week-to-week basis, other defensemen saw extended playing time. On Saturday, Travis Sanheim logged 27:36 of ice time (two shots on goal, four shot attempts, one credited hit, two blocked shots) and defense partner Cam York played 22:39 (six shot attempts, one shot on goal, two credited hits, one blocked shot). Jamie Drysdale played 20:49.