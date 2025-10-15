The Flyers Way: Episode 2 Recap and Highlights

The Flyers Way presented by Xfinity docuseries will take fans through the entire 2025-26 campaign with a higher degree of behind-the-scenes access than ever before. The second episode, entitled "Brick by Brick," takes viewers through training camp and decisions on the season-opening NHL roster.

Along the way, viewers meet two members of head coach Rick Tocchet's assistant coaching staff. They get to see one of those most rewarding facets of general manager Danny Briere's job. Before the episode concludes, Tocchet reflects on his outlet for the 2025-26 season and beyond.

Here are four memorable moments from the second edition of the docuseries.

1. That's the heartbeat of our franchise.

As Episode 2 opens, the Flyers Way cameras depict Briere and Tocchet addressing the players at the start of NHL training camp. During the opening address, Briere tells the players that everyone gets a fresh start -- and has things to prove -- to be part of the solution in taking the next step in the team's rebuilding process.

"If you're in this room, it's because we believe in you. That being said, we need to make it clear, what you've done in the past is not good enough anymore. It's time to step up. It's time to do more. Don't be the guy that gets left behind," Briere says.

When Tocchet speaks to the players, he talks about the importance of upholding and protecting the Flyers' famous logo. Coming from many, the words might come off as trite. With Tocchet, however, it hits differently.

As a Flyers Hall of Fame player, he embodied what it means to be a Flyer. A former sixth-round pick who made the NHL squad as a 20-year-old. Nothing was ever handed to him. He earned his spot, literally fighting and bleeding and outworking more naturally gifted competition.

Tocchet was also never satisfied with just wearing the uniform. Through sheer force of will, he worked his way from being an energy line role of grinding, forechecking and (frequently) dropping the gloves to an upper lineup 30-to-40 goal scorer and team leader.

When Tocchet talks about the Flyers' crest, it comes from a place of sincerity and know-how. At the apex of his speech to the players, Tocchet zooms in on the orange circle at the center of the iconic winged-P logo.

"We want to protect that. That's the heartbeat; the heartbeat of our franchise," Tocchet says.

"So how do you protect it? Bring the enthusiasm, guys. We're going to try to maximize your talent. Use the resources. You've got to crave it.... commitment, preparation, diligence. Be diligent at what you do. Attitude. Care, there's a lot of care in this room. These are all the bricks that surround [the heartbeat], that protect it."

2. The vets weigh in.

One segment of the program focuses on returning veteran Flyers team leaders and their perspectives on camp and the team under Tocchet and his staff.

"I'm happy with the decision-making of getting Tocc as the head coach. I just really like his way of communication, of making sure that it's not all about him. He seems to do whatever it takes to help the team. Be close to his players, and get feedback," team captain Sean Couturier says.

Veteran defenseman Travis Sanheim likes the fact that Tocchet draws on his own playing experience as well as lessons he learned from playing for a variety of different coaches and personalities. The Flyers players know that Tocchet fully understands the players' side of the two-way street.

"You have a coach who has the ability to step on the ice, and show you exactly what he wants from you. That's something I haven't really had in the past, and I think it helps a lot of players out," Sanheim said.

3. Reirden and Yogi

Time constraints did not allow Episode 2 to profile each and every member of the Flyers' overhauled assistant coaching staff. The Flyers have had some highly respected assistant coaches in the recent past, but the new staff brings its own assets and voices to the table.

This episode introduces viewers to Todd Reirden and Jaroslav "Yogi" Svejkovsky. A defenseman in his own playing days, Reirden first made his mark as Barry Trotz's defense/penalty kill coach with the Washington Capitals. Later, he spent a stint as Washington's head coach and then an assistant under Mike Sullivan with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Svejkovsky, a skilled forward and former first-round pick, served as the skills coach for the Vancouver Canucks before coaching the forwards and power play under Tocchet. After coming along to Philadelphia with Tocchet, Svejkovsky coaches the Flyers' forwards and power play in tandem with Jay Varady.

Reirden, Svejkovsky and Tocchet come from differing backgrounds as former NHL players and coaches. However, they also share common traits, first and foremost being player-coach relationship building and two-way communication building.

Episode 2 of The Flyers Way shows Reirden and "Yogi" in action, on the bench during a game and in a video meeting that Reirden conducts with players. Reirden asks questions of players, and wants their perspectives and feedback.

In encouraging players to speak up, Reirden says, "We've got very good hockey IQ in this room. We've got guys who can help turn this thing around. It's discussions like this that will help us all grow."

4. "Don't take anything for granted"

The Flyers' Hockey Operations staff holds discussions about their final opening roster. Viewers see snippets of some of the conversations. Subsequently, Briere has one-on-one meetings in his office with various players.

Young Russian winger Nikita Grebenkin and Swedish defenseman Adam Ginning are two players who entered training camp needing to step up from the theoretical pre-camp depth chart. In sitting down with Briere, neither player is sure what the GM will ultimately tell him.

Will the message be, "You had a good camp, but it came down to a numbers game. Go to the Phantoms, keep up what you did in camp, and maybe you'll earn a promotion"? Will it be something else?

Grebenkin and Ginning both listen more than they speak during their meetings. They answer questions when Briere asks them something but mostly study the GM in nervous anticipation. Finally, Briere gets to the main point: he has the pleasure of congratulating them for making the opening roster.

However, Briere reminds each of the players not to take anything for granted. An opening-night roster spot is not a guarantee of a full season in the NHL. If anything, the expectations grow to perform during the regular season.

Grebenkin and Ginning beam as they leave their respective meetings. Ginning calls family in Sweden to inform them that he's made the club.

Episode 2 concludes with Tocchet tying together the themes he raised in the opening meeting: it explains the episode's title ("Brick by Brick") and the related slogan for the season. There's now a foundation in place, which was painstakingly laid over the previous three years. Now it's time to start doing the brickwork.