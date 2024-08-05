Sixth Annual Gritty 5K Registration Now Open

The annual fun run is back on Saturday, October 26; Early bird pricing for first 48-hours. All proceeds to benefit Flyers Charities and its giving pillars of growing the game of hockey and supporting families affected by cancer .

By Philadelphia Flyers
@NHLFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

PHILADELPHIA (August 5, 2024) – It’s time to reveal your inner Gritty and start training for the fun run of the year! Today, Flyers Charities officially opened registration for the one and only Gritty 5K presented by Penn Medicine. The sixth annual event, which you can run, walk, or jog, will take place on Saturday, October 26 ahead of the Flyers versus Minnesota Wild game at 1 p.m.

With an exciting opening ceremony hosted by the legendary namesake himself, participants will run a course filled with surprises, and of course, cake! The unique 3.1-mile course will start and end in the Wells Fargo Center Complex, looping through FDR Park for a burst of interactive fun, including returning fan-favorites karaoke, caking, and ribbon dancing and more in addition to exciting new stops featuring hula hooping and break dancing.

Whether it’s glitter, fur or googly eyes, fans who flaunt their best fur style will have the best chance of winning the infamous “Best in Fur” award. Other top fits will have the chance to win prizes including Flyers tickets and more. Participants can enhance their look right on-site by getting Gritt-ifed with West Pharmaceuticals to increase their chances of taking home top prizes.

The 2024 Gritty 5K will offer both an in-person race and a virtual race so fans from all over the world can join in the fun. For $50, in-person participants will receive an array of exciting perks, including a newly designed T-shirt, a finishers medal and car magnets for the first 1,500 runners. Kids 12 and under can register for just $45.

Participants will be able to access special early bird pricing of $50 for the first 48 hours.Gritty5K, with the help of its thousands of participants, has continued to serve as a marquee fundraiser raising over $750,000 supporting Flyers Charities giving pillars of growing the game of hockey and supporting families affected by cancer since its inception in 2018.

Register here.

Registration for the 2024 Gritty 5K is open now!

