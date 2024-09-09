Rookie Camp Countdown: Six Players to Watch

The Flyers Training Center in Voorhees has come alive again with the sights and sounds of pro hockey. Now that Labor Day has passed, players' on-ice informal workouts grow closer and closer to the full group that will be on the ice for NHL training camp.

First up, however, is Rookie Camp. Prior to Head Coach John Tortorella's infamous skating test marking the start of NHL camp, Flyers prospects will be on the ice this week in Voorhees.

On Friday and Saturday, the Flyers prospects will play a two-game "Rookie Series" at the PPL Center in Allentown against their counterparts from the New York Rangers.

As we count down the days to the season, here are six Flyers prospects to watch in Rookie Camp and the Rookie Series.

Matvei Michkov (RW): This one is a no-brainer. All eyes will be on the 19-year-old Russian, who is arguably the most highly touted Flyers prospect at camp since Eric Lindros' arrival in 1992. Michkov, who made his pro debut in Russia's KHL at age 16, is one of the best pure offensive talents to be found in any NHL organization. He faces many adjustments in the next few years, but his skill and dedication to the game are beyond reproach.

Jett Luchanko (C): The Flyers' 2024 first-round pick likely needs at least one year to be ready to challenge for an NHL roster spot. But the 18-year-old Guelph Storm (Ontario Hockey League) standout is unusually mature as a two-way player and possesses outstanding potential as a playmaker. His first Rookie Camp will be a marking point against which to trace his progression over the 2024-25 season.

Oliver Bonk (D): Entering his draft-plus-two season after being selected by the Flyers with the latter of their two 2023 first-round picks, the London Knights defenseman is coming off an excellent season. Under the CHL/AHL age rule, the 19-year-old Bonk is not eligible for the American Hockey League this season. However, his performance in Rookie Camp and NHL Camp this September will be a test of his game's growth since last year. In the Rookie Series, it will be also interesting to see if "Bumper Bonk" is deployed as a forward on the power play because he had an offensive breakout in the OHL last year in that role.

Denver Barkey (RW): Bonk's London teammate had a stellar all-around season last year for the OHL champions. He played both ends of special teams and emerged as one of the top shorthanded scoring threats in junior hockey. As with Bonk, he's a season away from being age-eligible to play in the AHL with the Phantoms. The 5-foot-9 forward started out as a center but is now primarily a winger despite starting a game in the middle for Team Canada at the 2024 World Junior Summer Showcase.

Samu Tuomaala (RW): The Finnish forward enjoyed a very strong first half for the Phantoms last year, earning a spot in the AHL All-Star Game. His play tailed off after the All-Star break and he sustained a late season injury that kept him out of the Calder Cup playoffs. The 2024-25 season is a vital one for the 21-year-old former second-round pick (46th overall in 2021). If he's to start mounting a push for NHL promotion, further development must be shown over the next year.

Carson Bjarnason (G): The Flyers are very high on both Bjarnason and fellow 2023 draftee Yegor Zavragin. With Zavragin still developing in Russia, 2023 second round pick Bjarnson (selected 51st overall) is hoping to shine in net at Rookie Camp. The 19-year-old Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL) netminder is also a contender to play for Team Canada at the 2024-25 World Junior Championships.