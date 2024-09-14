Recap: Tuomaala Lifts Flyers Rookies in OT

The Philadelphia Flyers Rookies defeated the New York Rangers Rookies in sudden death overtime, 3-2, at the PPC Center on Saturday in the return game of the 2024 Rookie Series.The teams split the two games, with New York prevailing via shootout on Friday evening.

Thirty-three seconds into overtime, Emil Andrae fed Samu Tuomaala for the game-winning goal. The sequence started with Jett Luchanko getting the puck to second-season blueliner Andrae.

Defenseman Matteo Mann drew first blood on a power play goal. The Flyers took a 1-0 lead to intermission at the end of the first period. Goaltender Sam HIllebrandt entered the game at the start of the second period after Carson Bjarnason turned aside all 14 shots he faced in the opening frame.

On a 3-on-2 transitional play that started in the defensive zone, Sawyer Boulton opened a 2-1 lead in the second period early in the second period. A nice play by Zayde Wisdom triggered the opportunity,

By the end of the second period, the game was tied.

A Matthew Robertson power play goal over Hillebrandt glove narrowed the gap to 2-1. With the Flyers on a five-minute power play, Adam Edstrom knotted the score at 2-2 on a breakaway shorthanded goal for his third goal in the two-game set.

The third period was scoreless. For the second straight night, the contest went to sudden death overtime. This time, Philadelphia prevailed.