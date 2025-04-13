Postgame 5: Flyers Drop 3-2 OT Verdict to Sens

The Philadelphia Flyers lost in overtime to the Ottawa Senators, 4-3, at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday afternoon. The Flyers finished 1-1-1 against Ottawa in the season series.
Tim Stutzle had two goals and an assist for the Senators, including the game-winning tally. Defenseman Thomas Chabot generated a goal and two assists. Nick Deslauriers, Noah Cates and Garnet Hathaway scored for Philly.
The first period was fairly low-event. Flyers winger Hathaway and Ottawa's Hayden Hodgson (a former Flyer) tried to inject some physicality and emotion, although nothing escalated beyond minor skirmishes. Ex-Flyer Nick Cousins engaged in a chirping battle or two in the otherwise sleepy opening 20 minutes.
With the game still scoreless and shots on goal 7-5 in Philly's favor, Ottawa went to the game's first power play at 14:25 of the first period for tripping Tim Stutzle. With 19 seconds left on the penalty, Adam Gaudette was called for interference as he set a pick on Nick Seeler.
In the final 7.2 seconds of the period, Matvei Michkov had a look from the high center slot. First period shots on goal were 8-6 Flyers.