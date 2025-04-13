Postgame 5: Flyers Drop 3-2 OT Verdict to Sens

Michkov had a golden chance to provide an insurance goal at 9:35 and he got loose on a breakaway. Forsberg made a good read and came up with a key save to keep the score at 3-2.

Hathaway blocked two shots in succession from Drake Batherson. Moments later, he was on the receiving end of a hard but clean hit by Gilbert.

At 12:54, the game was deadlocked again. Fedotov lost his stick amid traffic at the net. Moments later, after Chabot found open space in the right circle, Chabot (8th) took a pass from Angus Crookshank and scored on the blocker side. The secondary assist went to Stutzle.

Michkov appeared to be shaken up a little bit at 17:21 on a cross-check by Michael Amadio. However, the officials ruled that Michkov embellished the hit and offsetting penalties were called. The teams skated at 4-on-4 for the next two minutes. With 38 seconds of 4-on-4 time left, Forsberg squeezed the pads to stop a Foerster wrister from the top of the left circle.

Third period shots were 10-9 Flyers (32-24 Flyers through 60 minutes).

Nineteen seconds into sudden death overtime, Travis Sanheim was called for interference in setting a pick on Sanderson for Foerster. The Flyers argued that Sanheim was simply stationary and Sanderson skated into him.

The 4-on-3 power play for Ottawa turned into a yard sale. Cates' stick broke and he never had a chance to get a new twig. Seeler was stung by the puck on a painful blocked shot, and had to play through the pain. Fedotov temporarily lost his stick -- for the second time in the game -- and it took three grabs to retrieve it from the crease.

Finally, at 1:40 of overtime, Ottawa ended the game. Stutzle (PPG, 2nd goal of the game, 23rd of the season) blasted home a one-timer from the right side. The assists went to Batherson and Claude Giroux.

Fedotov stopped 22 of 26 shots in a losing cause. Forsberg made 29 saves on 32 shots for Ottawa.

The Flyers went 0-for-2 on the power play. They were 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP