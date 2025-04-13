RAV4 Things: Flyers @ Senators

With three games left in their 2024-25 season schedule, interim head coach Brad Shaw's Philadelphia Flyers (33-37-9) are in Canada's capital city on Sunday afternoon to take on Travis Green's Ottawa Senators (43-30-6). Game time at Canadian Tire Centre is 1:00 p.m. EDT.

The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7.

This is the third and final meeting of the season between the Eastern Conference clubs. The Flyers are 1-1-0 against the Senators this season: 5-4 road win on Nov. 14 and 5-2 home loss on March 11.

The Flyers have posted a 5-1-0 record in the six games since Shaw took over for John Tortorella behind the bench. They have been eliminated from the Eastern Conference playoff race. Philly is playing the latter half of a back-to-back set after defeating the New York Islanders via shootout, 4-3 (1-0), at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday afternoon.

The Senators, 6-3-1 over their last 10 games, are coming off a 5-3 home win against the Montreal Canadiens on Friday. Ottawa has already clinched a wildcard playoff spot in the East. The Senators are likely to play the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

Here are the RAV4 things to watch on Sunday plus an x-factor heading into the matinee match.

1. An unstoppable "Foers" of late

Flyers second season winger Tyson Foerster has made a strong case for NHL First-Star of the Week honors. He's been scorching hot offensively of late, having racked up five goals in his last two games.

Foerster has notched eight goals and nine points over his last six games. In the process, he boosted his season production from 16 to 24 goals and his point total from 32 to 41. He had 20 goals and 33 points as a rookie in 2023-24.