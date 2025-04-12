Postgame 5: Ty and Ty again in win vs. Isles

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the New York Islanders via shootout, 4-3 (1-0 in five rounds), at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday afternoon. Tyson Foerster led the way offensively with a pair of goals, while Samuel Ersson made 37 saves in regulation and overtime before going 5-for-5 in the shootout. Bobby Brink netted the winning shootout goal in the fifth round.

The Islanders came out of the gates with four of the game's first five shots on goal. Ersson made a tough save on Jean-Gabriel Pageau at 1:59. Jamie Drysdale hit the post from the left point off a faceoff win by Ryan Poehling in the offensive zone.

Matvei Michkov was unable to convert a breakaway opportunity at 7:33, shooting wide of the net against goalie Marcus Hogberg. When play resumed, Sean Couturier had a scoring chance from close range.

The Islanders went to the game's first power play -- very briefly -- at 9:06 as Drysdale was called tripping at 9:09. A mere three seconds later, Anders Lee was penalized for tripping off the left circle faceoff in the attack zone. Four-on-four play ensued for the next 1:57.

At 16:32, Drysdale returned to the penalty box on a slashing minor. The Flyers killed it off. In the final minute, Ersson stopped Pierre Engvall in close.

Shots on goal in the scoreless first period were 11-8 in the Islanders favor. The teams split the faceoffs evenly, 8-8. New York's Casey Cizikas won five of six.