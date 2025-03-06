RAV4 Things: Flyers vs. Jets

Playing the second game of a five-game homestand, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (27-27-8) will host Scott Arniel's Winnipeg Jets (42-16-4) on Thursday evening. Game time at Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. EST.

The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7.

Five nights ago, the Flyers skated to a 2-1 (1-0) shootout road win over the NHL-leading Jets at Canada Life Centre on Saturday evening. On Tuesday, the Flyers saw a five-game point streak (4-0-1) come to an end with a 6-3 home loss to the Calgary Flames.

The Jets, meanwhile, are winless in their last three games. After settling for one point against the Flyers, Arniel's team sustained a 3-2 road setback against the New York Islanders on Tuesday. Thursday's rematch with the Flyers is the start of a back-to-back set for the Jets. On Friday, the Jets will play the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center in Newark.

Here are the RAV4 Things to watch on Thursday evening.

1. Stability and momentum

In Tuesday's game against the Flames, the Flyers yielded three quick goals in the first period (against a struggling team offensively) falling into a cavernous hole. Philly battled back with two closely-spaced goals of their own but then coughed up another goal to trail at intermission, 4-2. The Flyers never got caught up.

The Jets are in a mini-slump right now but are still leading the Dallas Stars by six points atop the Western Conference standings. In order for the Flyers to defeat Winnipeg for the second time in a week, it goes without saying that Philly will once again need to exhibit strong structure and execution, play disciplined hockey, and receive an A-game in goal.

Beyond that, however, what often separates "playing just well enough to lose" from being a team like the Jets is steering clear of in-game lulls of 5 to 10 minutes. The Flyers specifically need to be diligent in these situations:

* The first and last minute of all three periods.

* Line changes.

* The next shift or two after scoring/yielding a goal.

* Whether a Flyers goal gets scored or not, using special teams play as a momentum builder when 5-on-5 play resumes.

2. Key game for TK

Travis Konecny (22 goals, 41 assists, 63 points) remains the Flyers' leading scorer. Matvei Michkov (19 goals, 45 points) is second on the team, However, Calder Trophy candidate Michkov is currently red hot offensively while 4 Nations Face-Off participant Konecny is currently fighting through a rough patch.

Over his last 11 games, Konecny has posted five points (1g, 4a, -9) with just two points coming at even strength. He has one goal (but eight assists) in his last 15 games and two goals (but 16 assists) in the last 21 games.

Whether by goal or assist, it's a must for Konecny to make a positive offensive impact against the Jets on Wednesday. He's played into some tough luck lately, hitting the post or crossbar several times recently. Overall, though, Konecny is dealing with some frustration in his game and can really use a breakout effort against the Jets.

3. Between the pipes

With Samuel Ersson suddenly struggling over his last three periods of play (going back to the second period of the game in Pittsburgh), it is vital to get the team's No. 1 goalie back on track.

Ivan Fedotov battled Vezina Trophy candidate Connor Hellebuyck save for save in Winnipeg last weekend, and prevailed in the shootout. On Tuesday, with the exception of one late first period goal he'd have liked back, Fedotov did a very good job in relief of Ersson against the Flames.

Ersson will be back in net against Winnipeg on Thursday. He will need to right the ship again.

4. Special teams play

The Flyers saw their successful penalty kill streak come to an end in the second period of the Calgary game. However, the overall PK work has been a boon for the last month. The penalty kill stepped up big in Winnipeg on Saturday, coming through with a pair of vital kills late in the third period.

Even so, the Flyers would be wise not to tempt fate. Winnipeg's power play is the best in the National Hockey League.

The Flyers' power play went 0-for-4 against the Flames on Saturday. A vital third-period opportunity amid a comeback bid particularly hurt when it went by the wayside. Scratching out at least one power play goal against the Jets could be a big help.

X-factor: Unity and focus

The night before the NHL trade deadline is a nerve-racking time for players across the league. Right up until the opening faceoff, there is always a chance that someone will be removed from the lineup. The plan right now is for the Flyers to ice the same lineup and line combinations.