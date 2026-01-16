Postgame RAV4: Flyers Fall to Pens

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins, 6-3, at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday evening. The big difference was special teams play. The Flyers are winless in their last five games (0-4-1).

Justin Brazeau (PPG, 13th) gave the Penguins a quick lead early in the first period. In the middle stages of the frame, Bryan Rust (PPG, 17th) doubled the lead.

Early in the second period, Egor Chinakhov (6th) built a 3-0 lead. Shortly thereafter, Rodrigo Abols (3rd) got the Flyers on the board. Late in the period, Noel Acciari (5th) made it a 4-1 game.

Closely spaced third-period goals by Sidney Crosby (PPG, 25th) and Connor Dewar (9th) opened a five-goal lead. Goals by Nick Seeler (2nd) and Matvei Michkov (10th) closed out the scoring.

Samuel Ersson was pulled after 22:06 in net, allowing three goals on 14 shots. In relief, Aleksei Kolosov stopped 13 of 16 shots. Jeff Skinner earned the win with 30 stops on 33 shots.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Just 23 seconds after the opening faceoff of the game, Cam York took a hooking penalty on Sidney Crosby. At 2:16, Brazeau was all alone near the net and scored a back-door power play goal for a 1-0 lead. The assists went to Bem Kindel and Anthony Mantha.

The Penguins went back to the power play at 3:53 as Travis Sanheim clipped Bryan Rust with a high stick. The Flyers killed off this penalty.

Denver Barkey led a 2-on-1 with Sean Couturier at 6:43, drawing a Blake Lizotte slashing penalty. Barkey very nearly scored during the delayed call. On the ensuing 5-on-4, the Flyers were unable to generate any significant pressure.

At 12:11, the Flyers took their third minor of the first period. Garnet Hathaway was called for tripping. Rust beat Ersson to the glove side for a 2-0 lead at 12:25. The assists went to Kris Letang and Crosby.

Including the earlier Brazeau goal, the Rust tally marked the 11th opposing power play goal the Flyers have allowed in eight games. It was the Penguins' sixth power play goal against the Flyers this season on 11 opportunities.

Philly went to their second power play of the period as Jack St.Ivany interfered with Travis Konecny in the neutral zone. Jamie Drysdale had a good keep at the blueline and sent a pass to Konecny, whose shot was blocked. Christian Dvorak (deflection) and York (point shot) had shots on goal.

Shots: Flyers 7 - Penguins 14

Faceoffs: Flyers 9 -Penguins 12

SECOND PERIOD SYNOPSIS

The Penguins had a mini 2-on-1, Chinakhov cut to the net to take an Evgeni Malkin feed and score. The second assist at 1:16 went to Thomas Novak.

Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet made a goaltending chance. Aleksei Kolosov entered the game in relief of Ersson.