RAV4 Things: Flyers @ Lightning

Rick Tocchet's Philadelphia Flyers (11-6-3) are in the Sunshine State on Monday to take on Jon Cooper's Tampa Bay Lightning (12-7-2). The Flyers have posted points in seven of their last eight games (5-1-2) while the Bolts bring in a three-game winning streak.

Game time at Benchmark International Arena is 7:00 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on NBCSP.

The Flyers enter this game coming off a 6-3 win on Saturday against the New Jersey Devils. The Flyers exploded for four goals in a 3:39 span in the first period. Three came in a mere 26-second span, setting a new franchise record. Tyson Foerster (two goals, one assist), Noah Cates (one goal, two assists) and Matvei Michkov scored the goals. Later, Bobby Brink and Trevor Zegras tallied once apiece in the second and third periods.

Monday's game marks the start of a grueling stretch of hockey. The Flyers open a four-game road trip that will span the next six nights. Here are the RAV4 Things to watch in Tampa Bay.

1. Between the pipes.

Dan Vladar was excellent in making 32 saves against New Jersey, including many high-danger ones. With four games in six nights, Vladar could get three of the next four starts.

Meanwhile, star Tampa goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy got the night off on Saturday in favor of his backup, Jonas Johansson (29 saves in a 5-3 win over Washington). Look for Vasilevskiy to start against the Flyers.

2. Balanced scoring.

Through the first 20 games of the season, the Flyers have 10 players who have produced 10 or more points. Meanwhile, eight Philly players have scored five or more goals to date.

Trevor Zegras paces the Flyers with 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists). Zegras shares the goal-scoring lead with seven tallies to date.

On the Tampa side, veteran superstar Nikita Kucherov and Jake Guentzel share the team lead with 22 points apiece through 21 games. Brandon Hagel is coming off a four-point game (2g, 2a) against Washington.

3. Flyers special teams.

The Flyers actually lost the special teams battle in each of their last two games but nevertheless earned wins against St. Louis and New Jersey. Philly has allowed an opposing power play goal in each of the last three games after a long unblemished stretch. Winning the special teams battle against Tampa might go a long way toward a win.

4. Flyers forecheck.

Over the last couple games, the Flyers have adjusted their offensive zone forecheck from a layered 1-2-2 to a more aggressive 2-1-2 style. They've created more offense as a result but they've also yielded more breakouts and rush opportunities. Against Tampa, however, the best defense is to force the Bolts' dangerous attackers to play without the puck as much as possible.