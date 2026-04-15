Postgame RAV4: Flyers Top Habs in Finale

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Montreal Canadiens, 4-2, at Xfinity Mobile Arena in the final regular season game of the 2025-26 campaign. The Flyers finished with 98 points (43-27-12).

Mavei Michkov led the way with a three-point night (1g, 2a). In his NHL debut, Oliver Bonk notched his first goal and first assist. Fellow defenseman Hunter McDonald contributed his first NHL assist.

A Porter Martone deflection goal (4th) in front of the net gave him a six-game point streak to close out the regular season. Bonk (1st) doubled the lead. Philly took their two-goal lead to intermission.

Veteran pest Brendan Gallagher (7th) made it 2-1 in the second period. Michkov (20th) got the goal back for Philadelphia. Jake Evans (12th) scored in the waning seconds to send the game to the second intermission with the Flyers' lead reduced to 3-2.

In the 3rd period, Alex Bump (5th) opened a 4-2 lead.

Samuel Ersson stopped 26 of 28 Montreal shots. Jakub Dobes made 21 saves on 25 Philadelphia shots.

The Flyers went 0-for-0 on the power play. The PK was 3-for-3.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Samuel Ersson made a save on Kaiden Guhle. Nick Seeler took a high sticking penalty 21 seconds into the game. Garnet Hathaway painfully blocked a shot off his right arm.

Oliver Bonk made a nice play tracking down the puck carrier and preventing him from exiting the defensive zone.

Matvei Michkov had a breakaway from the offensive blueline. He shifted to the backhand but was unable to elevate the puck over Dobes.

At 8:08, Michkov's point shot was redirected into the net by Martone. Bonk, who steered the puck to Michkov drew his first NHL point with the secondary helper.